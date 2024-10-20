Open in App
    OPINION: Michael Kripchak says he wants to fight for 'real, meaningful change'

    By Michael Kripchak,

    2 days ago

    As Election Day approaches, I want to take a moment to speak directly to you about why I am running to represent you in the U.S. House of Representatives.

    This election is about more than politics — it’s about the future of our district, our state and the country we all love. I’m Michael L. Kripchak, and I’m asking for your trust and your vote because I believe we need leadership that is dedicated to improving the lives of the hardworking families of eastern Ohio.

    I was born and raised in Youngstown, where I learned the values of service, hard work and community from my parents. My father was a dedicated police lieutenant, and my mother a public school teacher. They taught me that serving others and doing what’s right must always come first.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1woBBE_0wEOq6Vm00

    Ohio's 6th Congressional race: It's Michael Rulli vs. Michael Kripchak. (Again)

    After graduating from high school, I attended the U.S. Air Force Academy, graduating with honors, and was commissioned as an officer in the Air Force, where I had the honor of serving our country.

    During my time in the Air Force, I worked as a scientist and acquisitions officer, conducting research that helped advance our military capabilities and protect our nation. This experience instilled in me a deep commitment to serving with integrity, using my skills and expertise to make a positive difference. Afterwards, I spent time in Los Angeles and then earned a graduate degree from New York University in interactive telecommunications.

    I returned home to Ohio after the COVID-19 pandemic led to the shuttering of a business I started with a friend after grad school. I saw firsthand the struggles facing many of our communities — challenges like job insecurity, crumbling infrastructure, and an education system that’s falling short of preparing our children for the future. These experiences drove me to get more involved, to fight for the people who need it most, and to work toward real, meaningful change.

    That’s why I’m running for Congress — to revitalize our economy, to create high-paying, union jobs that our families can depend on, and to ensure that every Ohioan has the opportunity to succeed. I want to bring federal investments into eastern Ohio to establish an innovation and advanced manufacturing hub that will create jobs and secure our economic future for generations to come.

    I want to protect our farmers from corporate efforts to further consolidate our food chain, to free them from the yoke of shrinking margins and free the rest of us from corporate-led inflation in the grocery store.

    Another critical issue is education. As the son of a public school teacher, I know that education is the foundation of opportunity. We need to ensure that every child has access to a world-class education, regardless of their background.

    That means reforming our schools to focus less on standardized testing and more on developing critical thinking, problem-solving, and the whole-person approach to education. I will fight to bring resources to our public schools, ensure that teachers are supported, and work to make higher education and technical training more accessible and affordable for everyone.

    Finally, I believe in the power of our democracy. My time in the Air Force showed me just how precious and fragile our freedoms are. I am committed to ensuring that every citizen’s voice is heard, that our elections are free and fair, and that our government works for the people — not for special interests or the wealthy few.

    This election is about choosing a leader who will fight for you — your jobs, your families your future. I’m running for Congress because I believe in the people of our district and I know we can build a stronger, more prosperous future together.

    I ask for your support and your vote. Let’s work together to create the change we need, to revitalize our communities, and to restore hope and opportunity for everyone.

    Michael L. Kripchak is the Democratic candidate for Ohio’s 6th Congressional District.

    This article originally appeared on The Repository: OPINION: Michael Kripchak says he wants to fight for 'real, meaningful change'

