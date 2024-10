ODOT continues major repaving, construction project along state Route 21

LAWRENCE TWP. – A major road construction project on a 3.5-mile stretch of state Route 21 is showing significant movement.

Repaving work is ongoing along the four lanes of Route 21 between Butterbridge Road NW and the Wayne County line, which has the north and southbound lanes down to one lane each.

"Most of the resurfacing should be done by the end of (this) week, weather permitting," said Justin Chesnic, Ohio Department of Transportation spokesman for District 4. "It's moving along pretty well."

Project contractor Karvo Companies began construction on the $3.5 million effort Sept. 9, said Chesnic, adding that work kicked off a bit earlier than expected.

The sooner start may equate to a potential early completion date, or one that's at least on time, Chesnic said. Estimated completion is scheduled for October 2025.

Road rehab: Major state Route 21 improvement project begins in Wayne County. Check out the impact.

The Route 21 project includes a full-depth, grinding down of old pavement and road replacement with fresh asphalt, as well as intersection, catch basin, drainage and culvert upgrades.

Entryway and exit ramps for state Route 93, or Manchester Road, will also be repaved as part of the project, according to Chesnic.

Permanent striping on Route 21 will be done toward the end of the project in 2025. ODOT's district preservation fund is paying for the upgrades, Chesnic said.

According to ODOT, more than 19,000 cars travel each day on the roadway, which serves as a major route between Massillon and Cleveland.

State Route 21 project north of Stark County underway since spring

A separate but related road improvement project along Route 21 has been ongoing since March in Wayne County, which is part of ODOT's District 3. The effort covers a 5.8-mile stretch of highway between the Summit and Stark County lines.

Work includes complete pavement replacement, bridge repairs and culvert replacements. Safety improvements are also being made at four intersections : Clinton Road, Edwards Road, Grill Road and Eastern Road.

"Northbound lanes are closed for traffic (right now). So traffic traveling north and south (on Route 21) has moved to the southbound lanes, probably until November sometime," District 3 spokeswoman Crystal Neelon said.

Fresh asphalt paving is being done this week between Clinton and Edwards roads, said Neelon, adding that the state Route 585 bridge is closed for ongoing work and will reopen on or about Nov. 8.

The Wayne County project will total $31 million and is being funded by federal and state grants. Kenmore Construction is the contractor.

The estimated completion is in June 2026.

Reach Steven Grazier at steven.grazier@indeonline.com . On X (formerly Twitter): @sgrazierINDE

This article originally appeared on The Repository: ODOT continues major repaving, construction project along state Route 21