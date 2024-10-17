8 things to do. Boo Bash at HOF Village, '9 to 5' in Alliance, Olympic swimmer in Dover

1. '9 to 5 The Musical' in Alliance

'9 to 5 The Musical' will complete its stage run this weekend in Alliance.

Carnation City Players is presenting the show Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Firehouse Theater, 450 E. Market St. Directing the musical is David Sparks-Lee. The music and score are by Dolly Parton, with the comedy based on the 1980 movie, "9 to 5."

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets, $13 and $15, can be purchased at https://www.carnationcityplayers.org/tickets or by calling 330-821-8712.

2. Boo Bash at HOF Village

The family-friendly Boo Bash is noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at Play-Action Plaza at Hall of Fame Village.

Activities include a Trail 'O Treats, costume contests, train rides, character appearances and pumpkin decorating.

Pre-registered tickets cost $10, and $15 at the event. Train ride tickets cost $5. Play-Action Plaza is at 2101 Champions Gateway.

Non trick-or-treaters can attend for $5. The dog costume contest is $10 per entry, with all proceeds benefitting Stark County Humane Society; the costume contest for adults and children is free to enter, with prizes given to winners.

Food and beverage options also will be available. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.hofvillage.com/ .

3. Olympic swimmer Hunter Armstrong at Dover library

Olympic gold medalist and Tuscarawas County native Hunter Armstrong will be appearing at 11 a.m. Saturday at Dover Public Library.

Armstrong will be reading a book to children. "Hunter Armstrong's Story Time" is open to children ages 6 to 11, according to the library's website. The event is in the children's reading department at the library, 525 N. Walnut St.

Armstrong helped Team USA win gold as a member of the 4x100 freestyle relay team over the summer at the Paris Olympics.

4. Live music at the Roxy Theater in Minerva

A Songwriter's Showcase Friday night will feature Dustin Mayle, Josee McGee and Anya Van Rose at the Roxy Theater, 114 N. Market St. in downtown Minerva.

Mayle is a member of the rock band Beach City Postal Service , which co-headlined a grunge tribute concert recently at The Auricle in downtown Canton. Also performing at the same show was Anya Van Rose and her band.

McGee and Van Rose have been featured in the Divergent Sound Series of the Canton Symphony Orchestra.

Doors open one hour before the 7:30 p.m. show. General admission tickets cost $10 and $5 for students.

5. Hey Monea's last concert

Hey Monea , a popular and longtime pop rock and Americana band in the Canton area and region, will be performing their final concert on Oct. 23 at the Music Box Supper Club! in Cleveland.

Hey Monea features brothers Dan and Nate Monea. Also performing at the show will be Pete Muller & the Kindred Souls.

During its 15-year career, Hey Monea has performed at Hard Rock Calling at Hyde Park in the United Kingdom, which featured Bruce Springsteen, John Fogerty and Tom Morello. In 2022, Hey Monea embarked on the project, "52/22," where the band covered one song weekly from a variety of genres for every year from 1970-2022.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets , $12 in advance and $15 day of show, can be purchased at https://musicboxcle.com/ .

Dan and Nate Monea, however, are not quitting music, the band explained on Instagram.

"Sometimes in life you have to burn something down before you can grow again," the statement reads. "We started Hey Monea 15 years ago. We toured, we cruised, we made four records ... we signed a record deal, we opened for 'The Boss,' we had music on the radio, and we used music to deeply connect with people all over the world."

Noting the bandmates are now husbands and fathers, the statement said it's "time to build something new, and fresh, and start from scratch."

6. 'Addams Family' dinner theater in Jackson

An "Addams Family" Murder Mystery dinner theater show will be presented Oct. 25-26 in Jackson Township.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and dinner is served at 7 p.m. at La Pizzaria , 3656 Dressler Road. There's also a cash bar.

Roles include Mark Adkins as Gomez Addams; Kathy Lewis as Morticia Addams; and Michael Burke as Uncle Fester.

Tickets , $42.50 and $52.50, can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/ .

7. Hall of Fame Village Scary Movie Night

Hall of Fame Village will host Scary Movie Night Saturday at Play-Action Plaza, 2101 Champions Gateway.

Movies, shown 7 to 11 p.m., will be "The Addams Family" (rated PG-13) and the 1980s release "Poltergeist" (rated PG).

Parking is free.

8. Chris Tomlin at the Civic Center

Christian music star Chris Tomlin will perform Oct. 25 at the Canton Memorial Civic Center.

The singer-songwriter has scored No. 1 songs in the Christian music genre while selling more than 12 million albums and amassing 6.8 billion global streams. He's also received numerous Billboard Music Awards and Dove Awards.

The Grammy-nominated song, " Holy Forever " topped Billboard's streaming, airplay and sales-based Hot Christian Songs charts while tallying more than 140 million streams.

The Canton Memorial Civic Center is among the the smaller venues on the tour, seating around 5,000. Canton is Tomlin's only Ohio show on the tour.

Tickets, ranging from $20 to $95 plus fees, can be purchased at https://www.ticketmaster.com/ . Tickets also can be purchased from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at the box office at the Civic Center, 1101 Market Ave. N.

