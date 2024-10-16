Hoover naming tennis courts after winningest head coach in Ohio high school history

NORTH CANTON − Record-setting tennis coach Ryan Shaffer is getting the courts named after him.

He wishes he could pave the exterior and engrave 1,000 names on the bricks.

Hoover High School will conduct a ceremony Friday to name the high school tennis courts after Shaffer.

He was the schools girls and boys head tennis coach for 21 years, through the 2022-23 school year. He previously coached at St. Thomas Aquinas and retired with a record of 1,061-284 — the wins are the most in the sport in Ohio high school history.

Shaffer’s reaction to the court dedication was to begin thanking people, starting with his wife, Joni.

“Without her and her constant support, I never would have lasted that long as a coach,” he said.

Also …

“I want to thank all the administrators and assistant coaches who meant so much along the way,” he said. “Most of all, I want to thank the hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of kids who came to work every day and did the best they could and inspired me to do the best I could.”

The dedication ceremony, open to the public, will begin at 5:30 Friday at the courts on the school grounds. There will be an acknowledgement later Friday during Hoover’s home football game against Lake.

Shaffer wrapped up his final girls season last year with a group that reached the team final four and got an individual state title from Tess Bucher. He finished his career by coaching the boys season, then took off with Joni to visit family and sightsee.

One trip was to Seattle for a grandson’s high school graduation. Others were to Washington, D.C., South Carolina and four national parks in Utah and Arizona.

He called the journeys without a backdrop of the coaching grind “totally relaxing.” They were punctuated by some excitement, when he was called into the school one day and learned he had been named tennis coach of the year in the USA by the National High School Athletic Coaches Association.

As to going forward in retirement, he said, “I’m just trying to figure this thing out. What is the routine going to be?”

The new head coach, who was one of his Hoover assistants, is Kay McHolm.

“She’s doing a really nice job with the kids,” Shaffer said. “It’s a different atmosphere, and it should be.”

Shaffer is rooting for a Hoover doubles team, Addison Sheil and Ema Papcke, that is headed for the state tournament for the second straight year. They won a sectional championship by outlasting Ashley Helle and Isha Nagajothi of Jackson. Both duos reached the district semifinals, playing in different brackets.

The state tournament runs Thursday through Friday in Wooster.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Hoover naming tennis courts after winningest head coach in Ohio high school history