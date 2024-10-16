Ohio high school soccer | 4 boys, 4 girls teams to watch in expanded OHSAA tournaments

It’s a brave new world for area high school soccer teams. The Ohio High School Athletic Association tournaments have expanded with five divisions. This expansion creates new opportunities for area boys and girls teams this fall.

Here are the four boys and four girls teams to watch from the Stark County area during the district soccer tournaments, and the matchups that may await them on the road to regionals.

BOYS

DIVISION I

JACKSON (12-2): The Polar Bears are the No. 2 seed. Due to the limited number of teams in Division I, Jackson opens by hosting a district semifinal against No. 13 McKinley on Oct. 23. Things will quickly escalate. The Polar Bears likely will encounter No. 4 seed St. Edward in a district final at 7 p.m. Oct. 26, at North Royalton.

DIVISION II

HOOVER (11-4): The Vikings are the No. 5 seed in the Northeast. There are also a limited number of teams in Division II so Hoover opens with a district semifinal at home against No. 26-Eastlake North at 7 p.m. Oct. 23. No. 9 Stow likely awaits the Vikings in a district final at 4 p.m. Oct. 26 at Copley.

DIVISION IV

CANTON SOUTH (13-1-1): The Wildcats earned the No. 6 seed in the Northeast. Canton South opens tournament play in a sectional final Oct. 19 against either Ursuline or Keystone. No. 10 Cardinal Mooney will likely awaits the winner in a district semifinal at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 at a site to be determined. No. 2 Field and No. 3 Orrville lurk in the other side of the bracket and one of the two would be the likely opponent in a district final at 4 p.m. Oct. 26, at Avon Lake.

DIVISION V

LAKE CENTER CHRISTIAN (12-1-2): The Tigers are the No. 2 seed in the Northeast. Lake Center will open with a sectional final against the winner of No. 31 Waynedale and No. 37 Medina Christian game at 4 p.m. Oct. 19. No. 27 Cuyahoga Heights likely awaits in a district semi at site to be determined at 7 p.m. Oct. 24. No. 6 Kirtland is the top team on the other side of the bracket and is the likely opponent in a district final at 2 p.m. Oct. 26 at Gilmour Academy.

GIRLS

DIVISION I

JACKSON (10-3-3): The Polar Bears earned the No. 4 seed in the Northeast. Jackson will open the tournament by hosting No. 13 Normandy at 7 p.m. Oct. 21. With a win, the Polar Bears meet either No. 7 Mentor or No. 9 Brunswick at 7 p.m. Oct. 26 at Twinsburg.

GLENOAK (10-3-1): GlenOak earns a No. 6 seed despite a very solid regular season. The Golden Eagles open by hosting No. 10 Berea. A victory would send GlenOak into a district final, likely against No. 2 Medina at North Ridgeville at 7 p.m. Oct. 26.

DIVISION II

GREEN (8-4-3): Green earned the No. 8 seed in the Northeast. The Bulldogs open with a district semifinal at home against Fitch at 7 p.m. Oct. 21. A victory puts the Bulldogs on a likely collision course with No. 7 Amherst Steele in a district final at 2 p.m. Oct. 26 at Mentor.

DIVISION IV

TUSLAW (12-4): The Mustangs are the No. 8 seed in the Northeast. Tuslaw opens with a sectional final against Northwest at home today. No. 10 West Branch awaits in a district semifinal on Oct. 22 at a site to be determined. No. 3 Ravenna Southeast is on the other side of the bracket and the likely opponent in a district final at 11 a.m. Oct. 26 at a site to be determined

