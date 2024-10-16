Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Repository

    Ohio high school soccer | 4 boys, 4 girls teams to watch in expanded OHSAA tournaments

    By Cliff Hickman, Canton Repository,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fs3CN_0w8qEFxJ00

    It’s a brave new world for area high school soccer teams. The Ohio High School Athletic Association tournaments have expanded with five divisions. This expansion creates new opportunities for area boys and girls teams this fall.

    Here are the four boys and four girls teams to watch from the Stark County area during the district soccer tournaments, and the matchups that may await them on the road to regionals.

    BOYS

    DIVISION I

    • JACKSON (12-2): The Polar Bears are the No. 2 seed. Due to the limited number of teams in Division I, Jackson opens by hosting a district semifinal against No. 13 McKinley on Oct. 23. Things will quickly escalate. The Polar Bears likely will encounter No. 4 seed St. Edward in a district final at 7 p.m. Oct. 26, at North Royalton.

    DIVISION II

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44vDzn_0w8qEFxJ00

    • HOOVER (11-4): The Vikings are the No. 5 seed in the Northeast. There are also a limited number of teams in Division II so Hoover opens with a district semifinal at home against No. 26-Eastlake North at 7 p.m. Oct. 23. No. 9 Stow likely awaits the Vikings in a district final at 4 p.m. Oct. 26 at Copley.

    DIVISION IV

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zCHku_0w8qEFxJ00

    • CANTON SOUTH (13-1-1): The Wildcats earned the No. 6 seed in the Northeast. Canton South opens tournament play in a sectional final Oct. 19 against either Ursuline or Keystone. No. 10 Cardinal Mooney will likely awaits the winner in a district semifinal at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 at a site to be determined. No. 2 Field and No. 3 Orrville lurk in the other side of the bracket and one of the two would be the likely opponent in a district final at 4 p.m. Oct. 26, at Avon Lake.

    Stark County high school boys soccer: 'It's special': Canton South High School boys soccer has potential for memorable season

    DIVISION V

    • LAKE CENTER CHRISTIAN (12-1-2): The Tigers are the No. 2 seed in the Northeast. Lake Center will open with a sectional final against the winner of No. 31 Waynedale and No. 37 Medina Christian game at 4 p.m. Oct. 19. No. 27 Cuyahoga Heights likely awaits in a district semi at site to be determined at 7 p.m. Oct. 24. No. 6 Kirtland is the top team on the other side of the bracket and is the likely opponent in a district final at 2 p.m. Oct. 26 at Gilmour Academy.

    GIRLS

    DIVISION I

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A7rg1_0w8qEFxJ00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34wW4m_0w8qEFxJ00

    • JACKSON (10-3-3): The Polar Bears earned the No. 4 seed in the Northeast. Jackson will open the tournament by hosting No. 13 Normandy at 7 p.m. Oct. 21. With a win, the Polar Bears meet either No. 7 Mentor or No. 9 Brunswick at 7 p.m. Oct. 26 at Twinsburg.
    • GLENOAK (10-3-1): GlenOak earns a No. 6 seed despite a very solid regular season. The Golden Eagles open by hosting No. 10 Berea. A victory would send GlenOak into a district final, likely against No. 2 Medina at North Ridgeville at 7 p.m. Oct. 26.

    Stark County high school girls soccer: Ohio high school soccer 2024 | Top 10 Canton-area girls soccer players to watch

    DIVISION II

    • GREEN (8-4-3): Green earned the No. 8 seed in the Northeast. The Bulldogs open with a district semifinal at home against Fitch at 7 p.m. Oct. 21. A victory puts the Bulldogs on a likely collision course with No. 7 Amherst Steele in a district final at 2 p.m. Oct. 26 at Mentor.

    DIVISION IV

    • TUSLAW (12-4): The Mustangs are the No. 8 seed in the Northeast. Tuslaw opens with a sectional final against Northwest at home today. No. 10 West Branch awaits in a district semifinal on Oct. 22 at a site to be determined. No. 3 Ravenna Southeast is on the other side of the bracket and the likely opponent in a district final at 11 a.m. Oct. 26 at a site to be determined

    This article originally appeared on The Repository: Ohio high school soccer | 4 boys, 4 girls teams to watch in expanded OHSAA tournaments

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    The Creepy Tunnel In Ohio You Wouldn’t Want To Visit After Dark
    familydestinationsguide.com3 days ago
    Mike Connors ('Mannix') and Barbara Hale ('Perry Mason') Both Died on the Same Day: January 27, 2017
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Former College Football Coach Attacked By Angry Parent Who Was Upset Over His Son Being Benched
    BroBible2 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Browns Reunite With Receiver After Trading Amari Cooper
    Heavy.com2 days ago
    Chris Zurbrugg battled Jim Harbaugh to be Michigan QB1 on way to life's work as teacher, coach
    The Repository8 hours ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz23 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard3 days ago
    People want to live in rural Kansas. They just need houses.
    The KLC Journal17 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz24 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA29 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile17 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson9 days ago
    Jacksonville uses dams to hold back Milton’s floodwaters
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Northern Kentucky Superintendents warn voters about harms of passing Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025 | Marty Schottenheimer among 12 coach candidates
    The Repository1 day ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz12 days ago
    St. Johns County sued over panhandling restrictions
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker5 days ago
    For the Kids: Truck & Tractor Day
    Maria Shimizu Christensen7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy