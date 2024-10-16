Election 2024: Jamie Walters, Tara Dyer square off for Stark County recorder

CANTON − The race for Stark County recorder pits the Republican incumbent against a Democratic newcomer.

James "Jamie" Walters, a former Jackson Township trustee and account executive at InfoCision, is seeking a second four-year term. His opponent is Tara Dyer of North Canton, an operations manager with She Reigns Creative, a digital marketing company.

The Stark County Recorder's Office has a low profile compared to other government offices. It maintains real estate documents such as deeds, mortgages and easements. The current annual salary is $80,714.

Jamie Walters on the Stark County Recorder's Office

"When I ran in 2020, I campaigned on improving management in the recorder’s office, strengthening cybersecurity and providing excellent customer service. I have kept those promises," Walters said.

Walters, 52 , oversees 7 total employees between Recorder and Microfilm Office, and said he reduced office expenses by nearly 30%, saving taxpayers more than $1.3 million. Most county offices, including the recorder, are funded by the county general fund, which is overseen by the county commissioners.

The 2024 appropriated budget for the Recorder is $536,200 from the county's General Fund, and $222,000 from the Recorder’s Equipment Fund.

"I am the only elected official who has asked commissioners for less money each year of my term," he said.

Walters said one of his improvements was installing a backup system for the county's records index beginning with 1982.

"Hardly a week goes by that there isn’t a report about a significant breach in cybersecurity for a business, government agency or nonprofit organization," he said. "I put into place multiple backups of the index, which are updated regularly. This includes a fully functioning, air-gapped backup of all our records that will be accessible to both the public and staff in the event of a cyber incident. No such backup system had previously been put into place in the Stark County Recorder’s Office."

Walters said all documents are recorded the same day, and that his office also provides an e-recording option, which allows for online digital recording.

"Approximately 70% of all recordings are now done electronically," he said. "The recorder’s office is working harder and smarter and doing more with less. We also prioritize safeguarding our veterans’ records, recording discharge documents for free, and providing veteran ID cards."

Walters said that if reelected, he will continue to focus on operational efficiency.

"The biggest challenge for county government, including the recorder’s office, is operating in the most cost-effective and efficient manner," he said. "With rising costs and inflation affecting all of us, the recorder’s office will not only live within its means, but continue to work harder and smarter and do more with less."

Tara Dyer eyes job as Stark County recorder

Dyer , 42, is a Louisville native.

In 2019 and 2022, she organized local protests in support of Roe vs. Wade. She also has advocated for gun regulation, preserving Social Security and veterans running for elective office.

"I've wanted to run for office for some time," Dyer said. "I think this would be something that would be a good fit for me. My background in project management and organization is something that comes as second nature to me. And I really want to bring that into the recorder's office. I also noticed the need to have more mobile-office access."

She wants to examine new technology.

"I had heard through a previous report that the technology is actually up for renewal, so I want to make sure that we have the best systems that are going to be user-friendly for people in the community," Dyer said. "I know that sometimes that can be a challenge if something isn't user-friendly, and I think that having that digital background really gives me an advantage. And I want to make sure things are cost-effective. And once again, that project management piece, it's going to come in making sure we're saving money as well."

Dyer said that if elected, she will make meeting and interacting with taxpayers a top priority.

"The biggest thing that I can point to is having a complete reliance on the people turning things in digitally and not getting out in the community and talking to people and getting to know people, so they get to know the person who's holding the office," she said.

"I think that's something that is a shortcoming often in conversations I've had with people in the community. They're not even sure who the recorder is. And I really want to change that and make sure not only that they have the access, but they can put a name and a face with the office because they should know the person that's working for their community rather than it just being something online."

Dyer attended Stark State College from 2004 to 2006 to study graphic art.

"But I got more interested in the inner workings of it," she said.

