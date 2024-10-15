Stark County Treasurer Alexander Zumbar seeking new term in race against Joseph Liolios

CANTON −Alexander Zumbar has settled into the position of Stark County treasurer after taking over the office following a period of extreme turbulence.

First serving as treasurer in 2010, Zumbar moved to restore the public's trust in the office after an employee embezzled nearly $3 million and was convicted and sentenced to prison . The scandal preceded Zumbar's time as treasurer; he was elected to his first full term in 2012.

The Republican seeks to win another four-year term in the Nov. 5 general election against Democrat Joseph Liolios.

Liolios, 56, didn't respond to repeated attempts by The Canton Repository to reach him to answer questions for this article and explain why he's seeking the elected seat. Multiple phone and email messages were left for Liolios.

What are the duties of county treasurer?

Zumbar oversees a staff of 16 full-time employees and one part-time employee. Their responsibilities include the collection of all real estate taxes, manufactured home taxes, sewer bills, personal property taxes and estate taxes.

They also record all money received by any other county office, including for dog tag licenses, fines and fees from the clerk of court's office, and health department fees.

The position of treasurer , which pays an annual salary of $88,952, is also responsible for county investments and a portfolio of $200 million dollars, according to the Stark County government's website.

The treasurer serves as the county's chief investment officer "and is the safe guardian of all monies collected and invested," Zumbar explained. That amounts to being responsible for the management of more than $900 million annually, he noted.

Why is Zumbar deserving of another term?

Zumbar said he's brought trusted and experienced leadership to the office.

"I am a full-time treasurer and have safeguarded and protected our tax dollars during my time in office," he said. "I have established strong internal controls and policies for cash handling and implemented checks and balances along with daily balancing and monthly reconciling."

The 54-year-old Alliance resident said he's "implemented best practices and initiatives and accounted for every cent" while leading an office "that is transparent and accountable to the taxpayers and continues to bring proven, trusted leadership to the Stark County office."

What qualifies Zumbar for another term?

The lifelong Stark County resident cited his experience as county treasurer and extensive knowledge of government accounting, as well as an expertise in information technology.

Previous elected office experience includes serving as the city of North Canton's finance director and as the city of Alliance's auditor. He also served as Alliance's Ward 4 councilman from 1996 to 2003.

Zumbar is a member of the Government Finance Officers Association and the County Treasurer Association of Ohio. He's also obtained an Ohio public records and open meeting law certification from the state Attorney General's Office, and holds an Ohio financial accountability certificate from the state Auditor's Office.

What new ideas or innovations has he brought to the office?

Zumbar said he's "worked diligently to implement a new tax billing system to better enhance the office andefficiently provide the most current information to those who interact with the county."

The incumbent said he's also implemented self-serve payment center kiosks at three locations, which allow residents to pay their real estate taxes anytime. Payments also may be deposited in one of two secure drop boxes, including outside the Stark County Office Building in downtown Canton.

Zumbar said he also worked with county commissioners to implement a land bank program, which is designed to assist the county in addressing blighted areas while strategically targeting properties "for orderly redevelopment and the returning of non-productive property (with delinquent taxes) back into productive use."

Examples include when the land bank transferred the former Stark Ceramics property in the East Canton area to new ownership for cleanup and future development in 2023, Zumbar said. The property was formerly used to manufacture glazed ceramic brick and tile.

The property sat on the forfeited lands list until acquired by the land bank. A portion of the property was split and transferred to the Ohio Department of Transportation for the U.S. Route 30 extension, he said.

Collecting delinquent property taxes

Zumbar said he's aggressively pursued the collection of delinquent property taxes using contract payment plan options, tax lien sales, tax foreclosures and foreclosures through the sheriff's office.

He said he also continues to explore more efficient ways to operate the office by reaching out to treasurers in similar size counties.

"I have set an example by serving as a working treasurer — not a figurehead," Zumbar said. "My accounting and finance expertise have allowed me to reduce office costs by absorbing some of the duties that had been assigned to others."

Current challenges and issues

Asked what challenges face the office and county, Zumbar cited finances, economic development and job creation.

"For the past 24 years, I have managed and balanced governmental budgets for cash-strappedmunicipalities and our county, and I have always met my budget," he said. "I have always accounted forevery penny of taxpayer money.

"As treasurer, I have worked to be a good steward of the taxpayer dollars," Zumbar added. "By using prudent investment management strategies and guidelines, I have earned millions in investment income for the county’s general fund. If reelected, I will continue to bring this proven track record to the Stark County Treasurer’s Office."

Liolios has criminal charges in his past

Liolios, who's listed on elections board paperwork as living in Plain Township, has criminal charges in his past — two felonies that were reduced to misdemeanors.

In 2020, he was found guilty of a third-degree misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief; the original charge was a fourth-degree felony of trespass in a habitation. Liolios was accused of trespassing onto a woman's property in 2019 and spraying a skunk-scented substance into her bedroom, according to court records.

A jail sentence of 60 days was waived on a condition of good behavior for one year, court records said.

Also in 2020, Liolios pleaded no contest and was found guilty of a first-degree misdemeanor charge of menacing by stalking, which had been reduced from a fourth-degree felony, according to court records. He was sentenced to 60 days of electronic monitoring house arrest with privileges granted for work release.

