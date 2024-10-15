Stark County plans to replace aging Lawndell bridge in Sugar Creek Township

SUGAR CREEK TWP. – Stark County engineers are planning to replace the Lawndell Road SW bridge.

The existing 82-foot-long, steel truss bridge over Sugar Creek will be replaced with a 128-foot-long, concrete slab structure. Public comments are being sought by the engineer's office for the project.

"This bridge has served its purpose for some time," said county bridge engineer Scott Basinger, noting that the Lawndell bridge was constructed in 1956. "The steel trusses and floor beams are getting a bit rusty. So this (structure) needs replacing."

The bridge — located between Manchester Avenue SW and Justus Avenue SW — is in no danger of collapsing, Basinger said.

Minor road work and drainage improvements are part of the overall bridge project, which is expected to cost $1.7 million, according to Basinger, adding that the effort is to be fully funded by a federal grant.

Trees, vegetation and wetlands in Sugar Creek will be impacted by the project, which is a reason for seeking public input, he said.

Work on the two-lane bridge is slated to start in mid-2025 and is expected to continue for approximately six months.

During construction, Lawndell Road will be closed to traffic for up to 180 days. Detour routes will be posted, Basinger said.

Bids for construction should be sought and received next spring, and work is likely to start as soon as July or August, Basinger said.

Comments on the proposed bridge replacement effort can be made by calling the Stark County Engineer's Office at 330-477-6781. Remarks can also be made via email by visiting www.starkcountyohio.gov/engineer and clicking on "contact us."

The 30-day comment period deadline ends Nov. 7.

