    • The Repository

    Stark County plans to replace aging Lawndell bridge in Sugar Creek Township

    By Steven M. Grazier, Massillon Independent,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0euuJ4_0w7HqBs300

    SUGAR CREEK TWP. – Stark County engineers are planning to replace the Lawndell Road SW bridge.

    The existing 82-foot-long, steel truss bridge over Sugar Creek will be replaced with a 128-foot-long, concrete slab structure. Public comments are being sought by the engineer's office for the project.

    "This bridge has served its purpose for some time," said county bridge engineer Scott Basinger, noting that the Lawndell bridge was constructed in 1956. "The steel trusses and floor beams are getting a bit rusty. So this (structure) needs replacing."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NGYRf_0w7HqBs300

    The bridge — located between Manchester Avenue SW and Justus Avenue SW — is in no danger of collapsing, Basinger said.

    Minor road work and drainage improvements are part of the overall bridge project, which is expected to cost $1.7 million, according to Basinger, adding that the effort is to be fully funded by a federal grant.

    Trees, vegetation and wetlands in Sugar Creek will be impacted by the project, which is a reason for seeking public input, he said.

    Funding local projects: Federal dollars sought for Reservoir Park in Massillon, Stark Parks towpath in Canal Fulton

    Work on the two-lane bridge is slated to start in mid-2025 and is expected to continue for approximately six months.

    During construction, Lawndell Road will be closed to traffic for up to 180 days. Detour routes will be posted, Basinger said.

    Bids for construction should be sought and received next spring, and work is likely to start as soon as July or August, Basinger said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18z6CW_0w7HqBs300

    Comments on the proposed bridge replacement effort can be made by calling the Stark County Engineer's Office at 330-477-6781. Remarks can also be made via email by visiting www.starkcountyohio.gov/engineer and clicking on "contact us."

    The 30-day comment period deadline ends Nov. 7.

    Reach Steven Grazier at steven.grazier@indeonline.com . On X (formerly Twitter): @sgrazierINDE

    This article originally appeared on The Repository: Stark County plans to replace aging Lawndell bridge in Sugar Creek Township

    Comments / 1
    stephanie Hanood
    1d ago
    Great to see they're being proactive. Glad there is money from the federal government. We should remember that when voting!!
