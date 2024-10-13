Stark prosecutor election pits incumbent Kyle Stone vs. retired judge Richard Reinbold

The two candidates for Stark County prosecutor couldn’t be more different.

Kyle L. Stone has served as county prosecutor since January 2021.

His challenger, Richard “Dick” Reinbold , hasn’t been in the county prosecutor’s office since 1990.

Reinbold has more than three decades of trial experience as a Canton city prosecutor, assistant Stark County prosecutor, private attorney, municipal court judge and common pleas court judge. He has prosecuted, defended or presided over more than 400 jury trials.

Stone has been practicing law for roughly eight years and has been involved in a handful of jury trials.

Stone is 41. Reinbold is 78.

Reinbold is white. Stone is Black.

Stone is a Republican. Reinbold is a Democrat.

The differences between the two candidates also are evident in how each candidate views the role of a county prosecutor, how they would staff the office and what major initiatives they would seek to accomplish over the next four years if elected in November.

The winner of the Nov. 5 election will begin his four-year term on Jan. 6 and will earn an annual salary that will start at $156,066 and will increase by 1.75% each year as set in state law.

Both candidates have committed to serving the full four-year term.

What is the role of the county prosecutor's office?

The county prosecuting attorney is responsible for investigating and pursuing convictions against those accused of crimes within the county, handling civil cases involving county offices and officials, and giving legal advice to township and county officials, as well as tax-supported public libraries and school districts.

Stark County’s prosecutor oversees an office of roughly 70 employees and administers a nearly $6 million budget.

Stone, who is seeking his second term as prosecutor, believes his office is responsible for not only prosecuting offenders but also for addressing the root causes of crime to prevent new offenders.

“I’m tough on crime, but focused on prevention as well,” Stone said. “You can do both at the same time.”

He believes his office’s strict approach to prosecuting gun violence has helped reduce the number of shooting deaths in Stark County.

He touted his office’s 98.6% conviction rate while noting his office uses plea deals to resolve cases far less often than the national average.

The ordained pastor with master’s degrees in public administration and ministry started the Stark County Crime Prevention Collaborative in 2022 with 20 local agencies to examine some of the root causes of crime and how to educate residents on crime prevention.

Examining the root causes has led the prosecutor’s office to recently partner with local school districts to reduce student truancy. Stone said the effort seeks to help parents overcome the barriers that may prevent them from getting their children to school, not to punish responsible parents.

“It’s about, ‘How can we help you keep your kid in school?’ Because if your kid is in school, they’re out of trouble,” Stone said.

Reinbold, who served as Stark County's chief criminal prosecutor from 1985 to 1990 , believes prevention efforts largely should be left to social workers and the nonprofit agencies that have been doing the work for decades. He said Stark County already has multiple specialty dockets, such as Honor Court for veterans and the Chance Program for nonviolent drug offenders, to provide help to those who need support instead of incarceration.

“Everybody has a responsibility in the criminal system,” said Reinbold, who became Canton Municipal Court judge in 1991 and a Stark County Common Pleas Court judge in 1996 before retiring in 2008. "Prosecutors prosecute. Attorneys defend. Judges sentence. … You have to be careful, as prosecutors, to not be social workers. I love social workers. I think they have a wonderful role in life. But that’s not what prosecutors are. We’re not social workers. We’re trial lawyers.”

Reinbold, who has received the endorsement of multiple law enforcement unions, wants to create an early response team where prosecutors respond to felony crime scenes to observe, consult and prepare the legal documents needed to collect evidence.

“You can’t let a case come to you. You have to go to the case,” Reinbold said.

He also wants to establish a direct indictment team that would allow prosecutors to bypass the municipal court system and the requirements of a preliminary hearing. Prosecutors would instead file felony criminal charges directly through the grand jury so the case starts in Common Pleas Court. The team would include a county prosecutor, city prosecutor and law enforcement officer that would work with the early response team.

Reinbold said direct indictments save townships and cities money because they do not need to pay overtime costs for officers to testify at the preliminary hearing. It also reduces the time and cost of defendants being jailed before their trials.

“It keeps the system moving,” Reinbold said. “It keeps people out of the county jail. It gets them tried and hopefully convicted and sent to where they are going. You have to be proactive as a prosecutor. You can’t be reactive.”

How would each candidate staff their office?

When Stone first took office, he eliminated the position of chief counsel, which he viewed as an unnecessary "buffer" position between the prosecutor and staff.

“I removed the position of chief counsel because the people elected me to run the office,” Stone said. “And that’s exactly what I’ve been doing.”

Stone used the salary space to create a director of public relations and community initiatives who is focused on communicating with the community. Stone added a community initiatives coordinator this year.

“It gives us insight and perspective of what’s going on in the community,” Stone said. “A lot of what they share and teach in the community are ways to prevent the crime.”

By reorganizing employee positions, Stone said he’s been able to dedicate a prosecutor to handle direct indictments, something his predecessor rarely did. Since November 2022, Stone said 566 cases have been directly indicted.

Stone also has chosen to take on the role of primary prosecutor for Honor Court, which is a specialized treatment court for veterans and active duty service members who have been charged with felonies.

“I’m a working prosecutor,” Stone said. “I don’t sit in my ivory tower and just watch what everybody else does.”

If elected, Reinbold said he would not make any personnel decisions until he becomes more familiar with the current employees. But he knows some positions will be changed.

“I will not have a PR person,” he said.

He also would bring back the chief counsel position, which would largely focus on the office’s civil division that handles legal questions from township trustees and county officeholders. Reinbold said the chief counsel also is an adviser to the prosecutor and can represent the office at government meetings when needed.

“To me, the chief counsel is a very important position because it’s a right-hand man but it focuses on the civil side,” Reinbold said.

He also wants to develop a mandatory training program for the prosecutor’s staff – even for veteran employees – to review all aspects of prosecuting a case.

“I want a staff of prosecutors that we all try cases the same way,” Reinbold said. “That doesn’t mean that they can’t have individual decision making but I want to know every day what they are doing. I want them to be trained and to know that I have their back."

He also would plan to sit through at least one trial with each assistant prosecutor, likely as second chair to watch, consult and advise. He said he could step in to prosecute the high-profile cases.

When asked to address possible questions about his age, Reinbold said he hasn’t stopped working since he retired. He served as a visiting judge for seven years before becoming an attorney for Schulman, Roth and Associates in 2018. He also serves as a mediator for Summit County Common Pleas Court.

“I think the office of prosecutor begs for experience,” said Reinbold, a U.S. Army veteran. “I’m not running a marathon. I’m not trying cases every day. I don’t have to show physical ability to do most things.”

Major initiatives for the next four years?

Besides the direct indictment team, Reinbold would seek to establish a gang task force if elected. Part of its focus would be deterring youth from becoming criminals as adults.

“Why wait until they commit multiple juvenile offenses and become adult criminals?” asked Reinbold, who said he also would support the existing programs aimed at helping young offenders make better choices. “… It would be focused purely on gang activity, identifying the potential next class.”

If reelected, Stone wants to build a family justice center to help residents affected by domestic violence. Stark County saw felony domestic violence cases nearly triple between 2020 and 2023 .

“We have to be willing to explore the fact that this year the majority of the homicides have been domestic-related,” Stone said. “They haven’t been gang-related. They have been related to domestic violence.”

The center, which would be modeled after One Safe Place in California, would bring prosecutors, police officers, advocates, civil legal service providers and trauma therapists under one roof. Stone also envisions including a medical wing that can provide forensic examinations and interviews, as well as offering a clothing closet and food pantry.

“Data has shown that where there’s a family justice center within the community, homicide rates go down and major violence goes down,” Stone said.

The Ohio Office of Violence Against Women recently awarded the project $500,000 in federal grant funds that will be distributed over the next three years. The Domestic Violence Project Inc., Community Legal Aid and the Stark County Sheriff’s Office already have committed as partners.

Reach Canton Repository staff writer Kelli Weir at 330-580-8339 or kelli.weir@cantonrep.com .

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Stark prosecutor election pits incumbent Kyle Stone vs. retired judge Richard Reinbold