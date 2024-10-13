Open in App
    • The Repository

    Education roundup: Stark State College gets $2.23 million grant

    By Canton Repository,

    2 days ago

    JACKSON TWP. – The U.S. Department of Labor recently awarded $2.23 million for nursing career pathways.

    Stark State College’s Northeast Ohio Workforce Initiative in Nursing has received a total of $3.98 million. In April, Stark State was one of only 16 community colleges nationwide to receive a Department of Labor Strengthening Community Colleges grant for $1.75 million.

    The NEO-WIN project is a regional, career-building partnership among Stark State, employers, workforce organizations and other industry stakeholders. Its objective is to recruit, retain and provide career enhancement opportunities to underserved students in registered nursing and licensed practical nursing. Grant funds will be used to increase enrollment, graduation and connections with health care employers in the college’s nursing programs, with a focus on underserved students. The most recent grant award will also provide funds for additional project personnel, data management, and enhanced coaching and supportive services for students, according to a news release.

    Stark State College open houses set Oct. 17, Oct. 23

    JACKSON TWP. − Stark State College invites students, parents and adults looking for a new career to attend its upcoming fall open houses. The events will be 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 17 on the main campus at 6200 Frank Ave. NW in Jackson Township, or Oct. 23 at Stark State College Akron, 360 Perkins St.

    Guests can learn about the admissions process, talk with faculty and staff about the college’s 200-plus associate degrees and certificates, learn about student services and resources and take a tour.

    Financial aid staff will also be on hand to help students and parents look at financial aid, submit FAFSA applications and discuss scholarship opportunities. Stark State has more than $3 million in scholarships to award incoming students based on criteria and applicant eligibility.

    For more information, go to starkstate.edu/openhouse, call 330-494-6170 or email admissions@starkstate.edu.

    Community Freedom Summit held at Walsh University

    NORTH CANTON – On Sept. 28, Walsh University and Not For Sale: One Step At A Time hosted the sixth annual Community Freedom Summit, which began with the Red Sand Project. Participants poured red sand into cracks along the campus sidewalks to symbolize vulnerable people who fall through societal gaps and into the hands of human traffickers. This year’s summit, themed “Technology in Human Trafficking,” featured keynote speakers David Frattare from the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Michael Wheeler of Patriot Software.

    Freedom Educators, composed of Walsh University’s student-led Cavs Coalition anti-human trafficking club, Jackson Academy for Global Studies/JAGS Student Services, students from Jackson and Lake High Schools, and Not For Sale: One Step At A Time board members, gathered early in the morning, carrying educational signs along East Maple Street. In addition, attendees visited the Marketplace in the Cecchini Center, which hosted 17 community partners, the largest participation since the summit’s inception, according to a news release.

    After the keynote presentations, more than 800 attendees participated in a silent, one-mile Freedom Walk around the campus.

    This article originally appeared on The Repository: Education roundup: Stark State College gets $2.23 million grant

    Community Policy