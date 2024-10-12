Boys

Division I

Canaan Sommers

GlenOak, jr.

Sommers helped lead the Golden Eagles to a second-place finish in the Division I race at last week's Medina Milt Place Invitational. He came in 14th overall in 16:33.28.

Division II-III

Cash Iams

Tuslaw, soph.

Iams finished first in Division II-III and second overall in 17:39 at last week's Tuslaw Invitational. His other top finishes include a sixth in Division II-III at the Sandy Valley Invitational, a ninth at the Chippewa Invitational and a 14th in Division II-III at the Stark County Championships. Iams was named the Mustangs' rookie of the year in 2023 after he returned from a foot injury that cost him most of the season. He has a personal-best time of 17:27.

Girls

Division I

Marissa Kromi

GlenOak, soph.

Kromi finished 12th out of 178 runners in 19:45 at last week's Medina Milt Place Invitational. She helped lead the Golden Eagles to a fourth-place finish in a field that included seven state-ranked teams. As a freshman, Kromi was an individual state qualifier and helped the Golden Eagles qualify for the state meet as a team.

Division II-III

Tateum Richard

Minerva, fr.

Richard helped lead Minerva to an impressive win at last Saturday's Legends Meet. She finished 12th in a personal-best 19:19. She also was the top freshman runner at the Stark County Championships where she placed ninth.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Sommers, Iams, Kromi, Richard named Stark County Cross Country Runners of the Week