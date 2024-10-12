Open in App
    • The Repository

    Sommers, Iams, Kromi, Richard named Stark County Cross Country Runners of the Week

    By Mike Popovich, Canton Repository,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V9eF6_0w4cidEf00

    Boys

    Division I

    Canaan Sommers

    GlenOak, jr.

    Sommers helped lead the Golden Eagles to a second-place finish in the Division I race at last week's Medina Milt Place Invitational. He came in 14th overall in 16:33.28.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=476GhP_0w4cidEf00

    Division II-III

    Cash Iams

    Tuslaw, soph.

    Iams finished first in Division II-III and second overall in 17:39 at last week's Tuslaw Invitational. His other top finishes include a sixth in Division II-III at the Sandy Valley Invitational, a ninth at the Chippewa Invitational and a 14th in Division II-III at the Stark County Championships. Iams was named the Mustangs' rookie of the year in 2023 after he returned from a foot injury that cost him most of the season. He has a personal-best time of 17:27.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29G6Gi_0w4cidEf00

    Girls

    Division I

    Marissa Kromi

    GlenOak, soph.

    Kromi finished 12th out of 178 runners in 19:45 at last week's Medina Milt Place Invitational. She helped lead the Golden Eagles to a fourth-place finish in a field that included seven state-ranked teams. As a freshman, Kromi was an individual state qualifier and helped the Golden Eagles qualify for the state meet as a team.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lngqk_0w4cidEf00

    Division II-III

    Tateum Richard

    Minerva, fr.

    Richard helped lead Minerva to an impressive win at last Saturday's Legends Meet. She finished 12th in a personal-best 19:19. She also was the top freshman runner at the Stark County Championships where she placed ninth.

    Reach Mike at mike.popovich@cantonrep.com

    On X: @mpopovichREP

    This article originally appeared on The Repository: Sommers, Iams, Kromi, Richard named Stark County Cross Country Runners of the Week

