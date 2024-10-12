Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Repository

    North Canton's 2025 budget proposal spends $1.1 million more than revenue

    By Robert Wang, Canton Repository,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22VNrU_0w4BpNUp00

    NORTH CANTON ‒ The city has been able to put off its budgetary day of reckoning for another year, but that day is coming, a North Canton official is warning.

    Benjamin Young, deputy director of administration, recently presented the proposed 2025 budget that would spend about $1.09 million more than its revenue. Under the proposal, the city would spend nearly $17 million next year from the general fund and more than $47 million from all funds, including the fire and EMS levies and the water fund.

    Related: North Canton Council discusses bringing building inspections in-house

    Young warned as much has been cut without impacting services. The city will need to scale back a vital service, seek a tax increase or a combination of both in 2026.

    North Canton's cash levels

    Young's eye is on the city's general fund cash balance, expected to be $6.84 million on Jan. 1.

    If city council approves the proposed budget, that balance is expected to drop to $5.75 million by the end of next year. Because much of the income tax revenue isn't paid out until April, the city should always have on hand roughly $4 million in general-fund reserves or at least a quarter of the annual general-fund revenue, Young said.

    If the amount of cash drops below that level, the city could struggle to pay its bills on time and make payroll for its roughly 140 employees.

    Young in his presentation last week said the city can not cut spending to keep the cash level at $6.84 million without cutting at the expense of residents. It has to burn through $1.09 million of its reserves to maintain basic services and maintain vehicles and city equipment. The problem is the city is running out of runway to get away with spending more than it takes in, he said.

    Young said the current budget proposal allows for the hiring of three new fire lieutenants as negotiated with the firefighters' union so the city can have three full-time ambulance squads working at the same time. But the budget creates no new positions.

    Young estimates that the city's general-fund cash reserves were roughly $15 million in 2008 after the Hoover Co. factory closed.

    He said the loss of the income tax revenue from Hoover and the state legislature eliminating the tangible personal property tax, which is the tax on the value of equipment of a business, eliminating local estate inheritance taxes and cutting local government funding in half in addition to the 2008 financial crisis has eroded city cash levels. Austerity status quo budgets from 2009 to 2017 slowed the cash burn but drastically reduced city services, Young said.

    Young said cuts in capital budget projects, cutting three full-time positions in the dispatch center by attrition plus savings from bringing building inspections back in-house are expected to eliminate the projected $1.5 million budget gap for 2024. But Young said they can't replicate those capital budget cuts every year.

    The city's annual income tax revenue didn't recover to its 2007 levels of $8 million a year until 2019. Adjusted for inflation, the city was still getting $1.7 million a year less in 2019 in income tax revenue versus 2007.

    Mayor Stephan Wilder's determination to restore city services has expanded the number of firefighters and paramedics to respond to a higher number of medical calls and address burnout. But his decision to "invest in our people" also accelerated the cash burn in recent years.

    Wilder said, "To have the society we want, you have to be willing to build it."

    Young said the budget proposal for 2025 seeks to find the sweet spot between effective government, which provides the best services but at high cost, and affordable government, which at its extreme provides insufficient services.

    Tied to revenue

    Wilder and Young announced that areas of the budget will now be tied to specific line items to help cap spending. How much the building department spends, for instance, will depend on how much the city gets in permit fees.

    Young said the village of East Sparta's fire department and the Tri-Division Ambulance Service have signed on to use North Canton's dispatching, generating about $60,000 a year of revenue for the dispatch center.

    The deputy city administrator also announced a proposal to use the proceeds from selling the city's office property in the 1200 block of North Main Street to fund $1.5 million to renovate City Hall to provide more space to the police department in the basement.

    That would include adding office space when police officers and detectives are often sharing desks, a locker room for female police officers, making the police station more accessible to people with disabilities, providing more private space for crime victims to speak with officers and a separate entrance for officers to bring in arrestees. Young argued this work would be a more productive use of funds than to use it to pay off a low-interest loan.

    Council President Matthew Stroia, At-Large, raised questions about whether it was worth spending $1.5 million to renovate City Hall, which dates back to the early 1970s or build anew, which would require much more than $1.5 million.

    Council member Jamie McCleaster, Ward 1, said City Hall needs a new heating, ventilation and air condition system as its current system repeatedly breaks down.

    The budget proposes the dispatch center spending about $998,000 a year. Council member David Metheney, Ward 2, had advocated the city outsourcing its dispatching to the Regional Emergency Dispatch Center. He said savings from cutting about three positions at the dispatch center appeared to be up to $300,000 less than they should have been.

    "It's not enough to fill the gap," Metheney said, adding that dispatchers spend half their time waiting for the next emergency call.

    Young said the money to fund a public analyst position offered to a former dispatcher to replace Young came from the dispatch center line item instead of general fund administration. But he said there was net savings of a couple hundred thousand dollars.

    Separately, the city administration said it reached an agreement with Bricker Graydon, which council approved last month as its new law firm. The city will pay a fixed $10,000 a month for basic legal services and $305 an hour for non-standard services above that. Brenden Heil, an attorney who works for Bricker Graydon's Cleveland office, will be sworn in as the city's new law director.

    The city will retain its former law firm Krugliak Wilkins for outstanding litigation. Krugliak did not respond to the city's request for proposals from law firms. Catherine Farina, North Canton's director of administration, said the city paid Krugliak an hourly rate for legal work and not a fixed amount per month. She said under the city's arrangement with Bricker Graydon, the city will be able to plan better for legal expenses.

    Reach Robert at robert.wang@cantonrep.com. X formerly Twitter: @rwangREP.

    This article originally appeared on The Repository: North Canton's 2025 budget proposal spends $1.1 million more than revenue

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    iz2crzy
    2d ago
    well then they shouldn't be snubbing a proven source of revenue for starters.. that's just common sense folks.
    Miki Collins
    2d ago
    Oops. there goes your taxes.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Serious Injuries in Manassas Pedestrian Crash; Driver Faces DUI Charges
    The Inside Scoop - PWC6 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    Seniors Losing Medicare Advantage Plans in 22 States; California & New York Expand Options
    Jesse Slome6 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group10 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    Wyoming wildfires spark further evacuations
    WyoFile5 hours ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Georgia elections chief doesn’t expect Helene damage to have big effect on state’s voting
    The Current GA7 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon1 day ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza6 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile23 days ago
    St. Augustine warns of king tides flooding
    Jacksonville Today4 hours ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy