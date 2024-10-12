North Canton's 2025 budget proposal spends $1.1 million more than revenue

NORTH CANTON ‒ The city has been able to put off its budgetary day of reckoning for another year, but that day is coming, a North Canton official is warning.

Benjamin Young, deputy director of administration, recently presented the proposed 2025 budget that would spend about $1.09 million more than its revenue. Under the proposal, the city would spend nearly $17 million next year from the general fund and more than $47 million from all funds, including the fire and EMS levies and the water fund.

Related: North Canton Council discusses bringing building inspections in-house

Young warned as much has been cut without impacting services. The city will need to scale back a vital service, seek a tax increase or a combination of both in 2026.

North Canton's cash levels

Young's eye is on the city's general fund cash balance, expected to be $6.84 million on Jan. 1.

If city council approves the proposed budget, that balance is expected to drop to $5.75 million by the end of next year. Because much of the income tax revenue isn't paid out until April, the city should always have on hand roughly $4 million in general-fund reserves or at least a quarter of the annual general-fund revenue, Young said.

If the amount of cash drops below that level, the city could struggle to pay its bills on time and make payroll for its roughly 140 employees.

Young in his presentation last week said the city can not cut spending to keep the cash level at $6.84 million without cutting at the expense of residents. It has to burn through $1.09 million of its reserves to maintain basic services and maintain vehicles and city equipment. The problem is the city is running out of runway to get away with spending more than it takes in, he said.

Young said the current budget proposal allows for the hiring of three new fire lieutenants as negotiated with the firefighters' union so the city can have three full-time ambulance squads working at the same time. But the budget creates no new positions.

Young estimates that the city's general-fund cash reserves were roughly $15 million in 2008 after the Hoover Co. factory closed.

He said the loss of the income tax revenue from Hoover and the state legislature eliminating the tangible personal property tax, which is the tax on the value of equipment of a business, eliminating local estate inheritance taxes and cutting local government funding in half in addition to the 2008 financial crisis has eroded city cash levels. Austerity status quo budgets from 2009 to 2017 slowed the cash burn but drastically reduced city services, Young said.

Young said cuts in capital budget projects, cutting three full-time positions in the dispatch center by attrition plus savings from bringing building inspections back in-house are expected to eliminate the projected $1.5 million budget gap for 2024. But Young said they can't replicate those capital budget cuts every year.

The city's annual income tax revenue didn't recover to its 2007 levels of $8 million a year until 2019. Adjusted for inflation, the city was still getting $1.7 million a year less in 2019 in income tax revenue versus 2007.

Mayor Stephan Wilder's determination to restore city services has expanded the number of firefighters and paramedics to respond to a higher number of medical calls and address burnout. But his decision to "invest in our people" also accelerated the cash burn in recent years.

Wilder said, "To have the society we want, you have to be willing to build it."

Young said the budget proposal for 2025 seeks to find the sweet spot between effective government, which provides the best services but at high cost, and affordable government, which at its extreme provides insufficient services.

Tied to revenue

Wilder and Young announced that areas of the budget will now be tied to specific line items to help cap spending. How much the building department spends, for instance, will depend on how much the city gets in permit fees.

Young said the village of East Sparta's fire department and the Tri-Division Ambulance Service have signed on to use North Canton's dispatching, generating about $60,000 a year of revenue for the dispatch center.

The deputy city administrator also announced a proposal to use the proceeds from selling the city's office property in the 1200 block of North Main Street to fund $1.5 million to renovate City Hall to provide more space to the police department in the basement.

That would include adding office space when police officers and detectives are often sharing desks, a locker room for female police officers, making the police station more accessible to people with disabilities, providing more private space for crime victims to speak with officers and a separate entrance for officers to bring in arrestees. Young argued this work would be a more productive use of funds than to use it to pay off a low-interest loan.

Council President Matthew Stroia, At-Large, raised questions about whether it was worth spending $1.5 million to renovate City Hall, which dates back to the early 1970s or build anew, which would require much more than $1.5 million.

Council member Jamie McCleaster, Ward 1, said City Hall needs a new heating, ventilation and air condition system as its current system repeatedly breaks down.

The budget proposes the dispatch center spending about $998,000 a year. Council member David Metheney, Ward 2, had advocated the city outsourcing its dispatching to the Regional Emergency Dispatch Center. He said savings from cutting about three positions at the dispatch center appeared to be up to $300,000 less than they should have been.

"It's not enough to fill the gap," Metheney said, adding that dispatchers spend half their time waiting for the next emergency call.

Young said the money to fund a public analyst position offered to a former dispatcher to replace Young came from the dispatch center line item instead of general fund administration. But he said there was net savings of a couple hundred thousand dollars.

Separately, the city administration said it reached an agreement with Bricker Graydon, which council approved last month as its new law firm. The city will pay a fixed $10,000 a month for basic legal services and $305 an hour for non-standard services above that. Brenden Heil, an attorney who works for Bricker Graydon's Cleveland office, will be sworn in as the city's new law director.

The city will retain its former law firm Krugliak Wilkins for outstanding litigation. Krugliak did not respond to the city's request for proposals from law firms. Catherine Farina, North Canton's director of administration, said the city paid Krugliak an hourly rate for legal work and not a fixed amount per month. She said under the city's arrangement with Bricker Graydon, the city will be able to plan better for legal expenses.

Reach Robert at robert.wang@cantonrep.com. X formerly Twitter: @rwangREP.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: North Canton's 2025 budget proposal spends $1.1 million more than revenue