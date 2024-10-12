Hartville-based Scenic View Transportation rebrands as ReliaRide

HARTVILLE ‒ A popular transportation service in Northeast Ohio has a new name.

Scenic View Transportation is rebranding as ReliaRide .

The service was founded in 2007 and is geared at providing non-emergency medical transportation to those in need, including the elderly, underprivileged and disabled customers. The organization became a nonprofit last year under A Blessed Path Inc. and received several recognitions during the 2024 Stark County Community's Choice Awards.

The nonprofit said the name Scenic View Transportation led to confusion among customers, as many mistook it as a touring company.

“Our company has expanded by 800% in the last few years," ReliaRide President Connor Orban said in a prepared statement. "When we started in non-emergency medical transportation, we only had three vehicles, and now, we’re projected to hit 100 by 2030. With our new name, we’re hoping to take advantage of our momentum so we can expand our service area, reach more riders, and continue changing the way others think about transportation.”

ReliaRide offers medical trips to outpatient surgeries, doctors’ appointments, the pharmacy and other visits.

