Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Repository

    Hartville-based Scenic View Transportation rebrands as ReliaRide

    By Janson McNair, Canton Repository,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qEqdB_0w4BpHCT00

    HARTVILLE ‒ A popular transportation service in Northeast Ohio has a new name.

    Scenic View Transportation is rebranding as ReliaRide .

    The service was founded in 2007 and is geared at providing non-emergency medical transportation to those in need, including the elderly, underprivileged and disabled customers. The organization became a nonprofit last year under A Blessed Path Inc. and received several recognitions during the 2024 Stark County Community's Choice Awards.

    The nonprofit said the name Scenic View Transportation led to confusion among customers, as many mistook it as a touring company.

    “Our company has expanded by 800% in the last few years," ReliaRide President Connor Orban said in a prepared statement. "When we started in non-emergency medical transportation, we only had three vehicles, and now, we’re projected to hit 100 by 2030. With our new name, we’re hoping to take advantage of our momentum so we can expand our service area, reach more riders, and continue changing the way others think about transportation.”

    ReliaRide offers medical trips to outpatient surgeries, doctors’ appointments, the pharmacy and other visits.

    This article originally appeared on The Repository: Hartville-based Scenic View Transportation rebrands as ReliaRide

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Seniors Losing Medicare Advantage Plans in 22 States; California & New York Expand Options
    Jesse Slome6 days ago
    Tiny 4-Pound Yorkshire Terrier Sisters Are Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz7 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post20 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz3 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza22 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    Georgia elections chief doesn’t expect Helene damage to have big effect on state’s voting
    The Current GA7 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Serious Injuries in Manassas Pedestrian Crash; Driver Faces DUI Charges
    The Inside Scoop - PWC6 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post28 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA2 days ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz4 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile13 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz6 hours ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 hours ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post16 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama26 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy