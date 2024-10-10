Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Repository

    Who caught the biggest fish in Ohio? Here are the state records by species

    By Canton Repository,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=076WRA_0w1Prxks00

    Wondering who has the biggest fish tale in Ohio?

    The Outdoor Writers of Ohio State Record Fish Committee keeps track of state records — everything from bass to perch to walleye.

    The longest-standing record is for a 1.97-pound, 14 3/4-inch rock bass caught in Deer Creek near London on Sept. 3, 1932. George A. Keller of Dayton set that mark that has stood for more than 90 years.

    Here's a look at the Ohio records, by species as compiled and maintained by the Outdoor Writers of Ohio State Record Fish Committee:

    It's official: New Richmond teen breaks Ohio record for largest blue catfish ever caught

    Ohio fish records in Hook & Line Division

    Bass, hybrid striped: 18.82 pounds. 30 7/8 inches. Muskingum River. Keith A. Snider of Marietta, on April 22, 2024.

    Bass, largemouth: 13.13 pounds. 25 1/16 inches. Farm pond. Roy Landsberger of Kensington, on May 26, 1976.

    Bass, rock: 1.97 pounds. 14 3/4 inches. Deer Creek near London. George A Keller, Dayton, on Sept. 3, 1932.

    Bass, smallmouth: 9.5 pounds. 23 1/2 inches. Lake Erie. Randy Van Dam of Kalamazoo, Michigan, on June 16, 1993.

    Bass, spotted: 5.25 pounds. 21 inches. Lake White. Roger Trainer of Waverly, on May 2, 1967.

    Bass, striped: 37.10 pounds. 41 1/4 inches. West Branch Reservoir. Mark Chuifo of Ravenna, on July 2, 1993.

    Bass, white: 4 pounds. 21 inches. Gravel pit. Ira Sizemore of Cincinnati, on July 1, 1983.

    Bluegill: 3.28 pounds. 12 3/4 inches. Salt Fork Reservoir. Willis D. Nicholes of Quaker City, on April 28, 1990.

    Bowfin: 11.69 pounds. 33 1/4 inches. Nettle Lake. Christopher A. Boling of Montpelier, on May 9, 1987.

    Bullhead: 4.25 pounds. 18 1/2 inches. Farm pond. Hugh Lawrence Jr. of Keene, on May 20, 1986.

    Burbot: 17.33 pounds. 36 inches. Lake Erie. Bud Clute of Chardon, on Dec. 20, 1999.

    Carp (common): 50 pounds. 40 inches. Paint Creek. Judson Holton of Chillicothe, on May 24, 1967.

    Catfish, blue: 101.11 pounds. 56 1/2 inches. Twelve Mile Creek. Jaylynn Parker of New Richmond, on April 7, 2024.

    Catfish, channel: 37.65 pounds. 41 1/2 inches LaDue Reservoir. Gus J Gronowski of Parma, on Aug. 15, 1992.

    Catfish, flathead: 76.5 pounds. 58 5/8 inches. Clendening Lake. Richard Affolter of New Philadelphia, on July 28, 1979.

    Crappie, black: 4.5 pounds. 18 1/8 inches. Private lake. Ronald Stone of Wooster, on May 24, 1981.

    Crappie, white: 3.90 pounds. 18 1/2" Private pond. Kyle Rock of Zanesville, on April 25, 1995.

    Drum, freshwater (sheepshead): 23.5 pounds. 37 1/8 inches. Sandusky River. James S. Williams of Fremont, on July 21, 2001.

    Gar, longnose: 25 pounds. 49 inches. Ohio River. Flora Irvin of Cincinnati, on Aug 31, 1966.

    Muskellunge: 55.13 pounds. 50 1/4 inches. Piedmont Lake. Joe D. Lykins of Piedmont, on April 12, 1972.

    Muskellunge, tiger: 31.64 pounds. 47 inches. Turkeyfoot Lake. Matt Amedeo of Akron, on April 29, 2006.

    Perch, white: 1.72 pounds. 14 1/8 inches. Lake Erie. Terry R. Patton of Galion, on January 29, 2011.

    Perch, yellow: 2.86 pounds. 15 3/4 inches. Lake Erie. David Berg of Mentor, on April 18, 2016.

    Pickerel, chain: 6.25 pounds. 26 1/4 inches. Long Lake. Ronald P. Kotch of Akron, on March 25, 1961.

    Pike, northern: 22.78 pounds. 45 inches. McKarns Lake. Troy Klingler of Stryker, on Sept. 24, 2016.

    Salmon, chinook: 29.5 pounds. 42 7/8 inches. Lake Erie. Walter Shumaker of Ashtabula, on Aug. 4, 1989.

    Salmon, coho: 13.63 pounds. 34 3/4 inches. Huron River. Barney Freeman of Kansas, on Dec.1, 1982.

    Salmon, pink: 4.3 pounds. 22.44 inches. Lake Erie. Anthony Hyvarinen of Madison, on Aug 17, 2021.

    Sauger: 7.31 pounds. 24 1/2 inches. Maumee River. Bryan Wicks of Maumee, on March 10, 1981.

    Saugeye: 14.04 pounds. 30 1/8 inches. Antrim Lake. Roger Sizemore of Orient, on Nov. 24, 2004.

    Sucker, buffalo: 50.9 pounds. 39.75 inches. Hoover Reservoir. Andrew Peffly of Fairborn, on July 8, 2023.

    Sucker, (other than buffalo): 12.16 pounds. 30.75 inches. Huron River. Jonathan Hay of Bellevue on April 29, 2022.

    Sunfish, green: 1.20 pounds. 11.0 inches. Richland County farm pond. SueAnn Newswanger of Shiloh, on May 13, 2018.

    Sunfish, hybrid: 2.03 pounds. 12 1/4 inches. Champaign County farm pond. Ray Durham of Mechanicsburg, on July 21, 2003.

    Sunfish, longear: 0.41 pounds. 8.0 inches. Greene County gravel pit. Kevin Shanks of Bellbrook, on April 22, 2012.

    Sunfish, pumpkinseed: 1.10 pounds. 10 1/2 inches. Portage County farm pond. Scott Boykin of Uniontown, on June 12, 2009.

    Sunfish, redear: 3.58 pounds. 15 inches. Licking County farm pond. Bert Redman, Newark, on Oct. 2, 1998.

    Sunfish, warmouth: 1.32 pounds. 10 3/4 inches. Mahoning County farm pond. Douglas Koenig of Salem, on July 19, 2009.

    Trout, brown: 14.675 pounds. 27 1/4 inches. Lake Erie. Robert D. Campbell of Dunbar, Pennsylvania., on July 14, 2012.

    Trout, lake: 26.63 pounds. 38 inches. Lake Erie. James J. Beres of Lorain, on Dec. 1, 2017.

    Trout, rainbow (steelhead): 21.3 pounds. 38 inches. Lake Erie. Jason Brooks of Tallmadge, on June 25, 2010.

    Walleye: 16.19 pounds. 33 inches. Lake Erie. Tom Haberman of Brunswick, on Nov. 23, 1999.

    Ohio fish records in Bowfishing Division

    Bowfin: 9.20 pounds. 31 inches. Mogadore Reservoir. Tim Makowski of Massillon, on July 2, 2016.

    Carp (common): 53.65 pounds. 45 inches. Lake Erie. Patrick Johnson of Toledo on June 9, 2013.

    Gar, longnose: 19.21 pounds. 53.1 inches. Turkeyfoot Lake. Zachary Jared of Akron on May 12, 2011.

    Sucker, buffalo: 45.85 pounds. 37.75 inches. Lake Erie. Brent McGlone of Marysville, on November 6, 2023.

    Sucker, (other than buffalo): 11.21 pounds. 31 1/2 inches. Maumee River. Brent McGlone of Marysville, on May 18, 2007.

    This article originally appeared on The Repository: Who caught the biggest fish in Ohio? Here are the state records by species

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Arthur Zook
    2d ago
    The bigger they are, the older they are. And, nastier tasting. Yuk!! Diane
    Shannon Bigsby
    2d ago
    THE one in the middle has to weigh about 220 lbs. 🍷🧐
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group14 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen3 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida6 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz5 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt2 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz7 hours ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile10 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    Looking to get rid of some unwanted guests? Here's how to keep stink bugs at bay this year
    The Repository2 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily9 hours ago
    OPINION: Learn the ABCs of safe sleep for babies - alone, back and crib
    The Repository1 day ago
    Man charged, accused of robbing Ashland Turkey Hill store
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy