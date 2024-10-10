Who caught the biggest fish in Ohio? Here are the state records by species

Wondering who has the biggest fish tale in Ohio?

The Outdoor Writers of Ohio State Record Fish Committee keeps track of state records — everything from bass to perch to walleye.

The longest-standing record is for a 1.97-pound, 14 3/4-inch rock bass caught in Deer Creek near London on Sept. 3, 1932. George A. Keller of Dayton set that mark that has stood for more than 90 years.

Here's a look at the Ohio records, by species as compiled and maintained by the Outdoor Writers of Ohio State Record Fish Committee:

Ohio fish records in Hook & Line Division

Bass, hybrid striped: 18.82 pounds. 30 7/8 inches. Muskingum River. Keith A. Snider of Marietta, on April 22, 2024.

Bass, largemouth: 13.13 pounds. 25 1/16 inches. Farm pond. Roy Landsberger of Kensington, on May 26, 1976.

Bass, rock: 1.97 pounds. 14 3/4 inches. Deer Creek near London. George A Keller, Dayton, on Sept. 3, 1932.

Bass, smallmouth: 9.5 pounds. 23 1/2 inches. Lake Erie. Randy Van Dam of Kalamazoo, Michigan, on June 16, 1993.

Bass, spotted: 5.25 pounds. 21 inches. Lake White. Roger Trainer of Waverly, on May 2, 1967.

Bass, striped: 37.10 pounds. 41 1/4 inches. West Branch Reservoir. Mark Chuifo of Ravenna, on July 2, 1993.

Bass, white: 4 pounds. 21 inches. Gravel pit. Ira Sizemore of Cincinnati, on July 1, 1983.

Bluegill: 3.28 pounds. 12 3/4 inches. Salt Fork Reservoir. Willis D. Nicholes of Quaker City, on April 28, 1990.

Bowfin: 11.69 pounds. 33 1/4 inches. Nettle Lake. Christopher A. Boling of Montpelier, on May 9, 1987.

Bullhead: 4.25 pounds. 18 1/2 inches. Farm pond. Hugh Lawrence Jr. of Keene, on May 20, 1986.

Burbot: 17.33 pounds. 36 inches. Lake Erie. Bud Clute of Chardon, on Dec. 20, 1999.

Carp (common): 50 pounds. 40 inches. Paint Creek. Judson Holton of Chillicothe, on May 24, 1967.

Catfish, blue: 101.11 pounds. 56 1/2 inches. Twelve Mile Creek. Jaylynn Parker of New Richmond, on April 7, 2024.

Catfish, channel: 37.65 pounds. 41 1/2 inches LaDue Reservoir. Gus J Gronowski of Parma, on Aug. 15, 1992.

Catfish, flathead: 76.5 pounds. 58 5/8 inches. Clendening Lake. Richard Affolter of New Philadelphia, on July 28, 1979.

Crappie, black: 4.5 pounds. 18 1/8 inches. Private lake. Ronald Stone of Wooster, on May 24, 1981.

Crappie, white: 3.90 pounds. 18 1/2" Private pond. Kyle Rock of Zanesville, on April 25, 1995.

Drum, freshwater (sheepshead): 23.5 pounds. 37 1/8 inches. Sandusky River. James S. Williams of Fremont, on July 21, 2001.

Gar, longnose: 25 pounds. 49 inches. Ohio River. Flora Irvin of Cincinnati, on Aug 31, 1966.

Muskellunge: 55.13 pounds. 50 1/4 inches. Piedmont Lake. Joe D. Lykins of Piedmont, on April 12, 1972.

Muskellunge, tiger: 31.64 pounds. 47 inches. Turkeyfoot Lake. Matt Amedeo of Akron, on April 29, 2006.

Perch, white: 1.72 pounds. 14 1/8 inches. Lake Erie. Terry R. Patton of Galion, on January 29, 2011.

Perch, yellow: 2.86 pounds. 15 3/4 inches. Lake Erie. David Berg of Mentor, on April 18, 2016.

Pickerel, chain: 6.25 pounds. 26 1/4 inches. Long Lake. Ronald P. Kotch of Akron, on March 25, 1961.

Pike, northern: 22.78 pounds. 45 inches. McKarns Lake. Troy Klingler of Stryker, on Sept. 24, 2016.

Salmon, chinook: 29.5 pounds. 42 7/8 inches. Lake Erie. Walter Shumaker of Ashtabula, on Aug. 4, 1989.

Salmon, coho: 13.63 pounds. 34 3/4 inches. Huron River. Barney Freeman of Kansas, on Dec.1, 1982.

Salmon, pink: 4.3 pounds. 22.44 inches. Lake Erie. Anthony Hyvarinen of Madison, on Aug 17, 2021.

Sauger: 7.31 pounds. 24 1/2 inches. Maumee River. Bryan Wicks of Maumee, on March 10, 1981.

Saugeye: 14.04 pounds. 30 1/8 inches. Antrim Lake. Roger Sizemore of Orient, on Nov. 24, 2004.

Sucker, buffalo: 50.9 pounds. 39.75 inches. Hoover Reservoir. Andrew Peffly of Fairborn, on July 8, 2023.

Sucker, (other than buffalo): 12.16 pounds. 30.75 inches. Huron River. Jonathan Hay of Bellevue on April 29, 2022.

Sunfish, green: 1.20 pounds. 11.0 inches. Richland County farm pond. SueAnn Newswanger of Shiloh, on May 13, 2018.

Sunfish, hybrid: 2.03 pounds. 12 1/4 inches. Champaign County farm pond. Ray Durham of Mechanicsburg, on July 21, 2003.

Sunfish, longear: 0.41 pounds. 8.0 inches. Greene County gravel pit. Kevin Shanks of Bellbrook, on April 22, 2012.

Sunfish, pumpkinseed: 1.10 pounds. 10 1/2 inches. Portage County farm pond. Scott Boykin of Uniontown, on June 12, 2009.

Sunfish, redear: 3.58 pounds. 15 inches. Licking County farm pond. Bert Redman, Newark, on Oct. 2, 1998.

Sunfish, warmouth: 1.32 pounds. 10 3/4 inches. Mahoning County farm pond. Douglas Koenig of Salem, on July 19, 2009.

Trout, brown: 14.675 pounds. 27 1/4 inches. Lake Erie. Robert D. Campbell of Dunbar, Pennsylvania., on July 14, 2012.

Trout, lake: 26.63 pounds. 38 inches. Lake Erie. James J. Beres of Lorain, on Dec. 1, 2017.

Trout, rainbow (steelhead): 21.3 pounds. 38 inches. Lake Erie. Jason Brooks of Tallmadge, on June 25, 2010.

Walleye: 16.19 pounds. 33 inches. Lake Erie. Tom Haberman of Brunswick, on Nov. 23, 1999.

Ohio fish records in Bowfishing Division

Bowfin: 9.20 pounds. 31 inches. Mogadore Reservoir. Tim Makowski of Massillon, on July 2, 2016.

Carp (common): 53.65 pounds. 45 inches. Lake Erie. Patrick Johnson of Toledo on June 9, 2013.

Gar, longnose: 19.21 pounds. 53.1 inches. Turkeyfoot Lake. Zachary Jared of Akron on May 12, 2011.

Sucker, buffalo: 45.85 pounds. 37.75 inches. Lake Erie. Brent McGlone of Marysville, on November 6, 2023.

Sucker, (other than buffalo): 11.21 pounds. 31 1/2 inches. Maumee River. Brent McGlone of Marysville, on May 18, 2007.

