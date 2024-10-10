Open in App
    • The Repository

    May the force be with classical music. Canton Symphony presenting 'Star Wars' concert

    By Ed Balint, Canton Repository,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HmCqz_0w1OyjyI00

    CANTON − Canton Symphony Orchestra conductor Matthew Jenkins Jaroszewicz will be leading concerts featuring two of his favorites this month − British classical music and "Star Wars."

    The 34-year-old maestro said the selections are an example of both his broad musical tastes and the diversity of sounds and shows the symphony is striving to stage.

    British violinist Braimah Kanneh-Mason, 26, will have a rare American performance Saturday night when the semifinalist from "Britain's Got Talent" is the featured soloist at a concert showcasing the music of British composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor . The show also features the first symphony of Edward Elgar.

    A "Star Wars" family concert will be 3 p.m. Oct. 26, featuring the classic scores of the highly popular science-fiction movie franchise, as well as pieces by classical composers whose works resemble the music of the films.

    Both concerts will be at Umstattd Hall at the Zimmermann Symphony Center. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to https://cantonsymphony.org/ .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LPWpF_0w1OyjyI00

    Jaroszewicz succeeds Gerhardt Zimmermann

    This marks Jaroszewicz's inaugural season as music director; he had been serving as music director designate pending the retirement of longtime music director Gerhardt Zimmermann. After Zimmermann died in the summer of 2023, Jaroszewicz continued in that role. Zimmermann has been named music director laureate.

    It's also the first time Zimmermann's successor has chosen the music and programming for all six of the symphony's annual MasterWorks concerts. The 2024-25 season is named, " A Season of Firsts ."

    "Matthew's programming is very exciting," said Rachel Hagemeier, president and CEO of the Canton Symphony Orchestra. "We are looking forward to sharing these amazing pieces with our community. Gerhardt's legacy will live on at this organization."

    Every MasterWorks concert will feature at least one No. 1 symphony or concerto, including March 22 when pianist Reed Tetzloff plays Beethoven's first piano concerto.

    "It's a fascinating and fun mixture of sampling of the great No. 1s by composers all over the world and everywhere," Jaroszewicz said.

    Planning for the future 'Something has to give.' Canton Symphony wants to 'right this ship' for long-term survival

    "It's incredible," he said. "These concert ideas have lived on an Excel spreadsheet for four years ... and so it's real now, and I'm overjoyed and cannot wait to share this music with Canton, a lot of which has never been done here or it's been quite a while since it's been done."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vuCkX_0w1OyjyI00

    British violinist Kanneh-Mason is 'rising star.'

    Jaroszewicz has long been an admirer of British classical music and Elgar's Symphony No. 1.

    The genre "just moves the deep recesses of my soul that not everything does," he said. "When I first gave Elgar's (Symphony No. 1) a listen, the opening three minutes and the introduction, I stopped and thought this is among the most beautiful three minutes of music I've ever heard in my life."

    "You might not think you know who Edward Elgar is, but if you've ever attended a high school graduation and heard 'Pomp and Circumstance,' you've heard Elgar," said Jaroszewicz, referring to a set of marches Elgar composed between 1901 and 1930.

    Hosting Kanneh-Mason, who has performed at the BBC Proms and Royal Albert Hall, is a coup, he said.

    "We're so excited," he said of Kanneh-Mason, whose brother Sheku Kanneh-Mason played cello at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. "It was insane to me that he said yes. I'm just so excited to hear him. He's still a rising star."

    Hagemeier said Kanneh-Mason is a fine violinist "with an incredible performance quality."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3car2u_0w1OyjyI00

    Leading Canton Symphony is 'really surreal.'

    Jaroszewicz already was helping program the symphony's concert schedule before Zimmermann's passing. But now he's fully in charge of the orchestra musically while honoring the legacy of his beloved mentor.

    He marvels at his own journey of music and life that brought him to the Canton Symphony Orchestra in 2017. Following graduation from Brown University and then Mannes College of Music, Jaroszewicz worked as an Uber driver in Rhode Island while applying for numerous orchestral jobs and waiting for the right opportunity.

    Although he was raised by parents who introduced him to classical music, he was first interested in the field of lab science as a career pursuit. College, however, is where his love for classical music truly took hold; he conducted a fully-staged Gilbert and Sullivan concerto with a 22-piece orchestra.

    "I always dreamed of being the music director of a professional orchestra," said the Cincinnati area native. "And being able to do that here in this place that I've come to live is really surreal − it's so special."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wL5E6_0w1OyjyI00

    From a young Darth Vader to 'Star Wars' maestro

    At age 8 or 9, Jaroszewicz dressed up as "Darth Vader."

    "It's a famous picture in my family," he said of the Halloween costume. "I was Darth Vader and my brother was a vampire."

    "I think the original 'Star Wars' was re-released in the mid-90s," Jaroszewicz said. "I believe that was the second movie I had ever seen in a movie theater. 'Toy Story' was the first one."

    "I'll never forget the first time I heard that opening chord of the main theme and the 'Star Wars' logo started coming into focus (on the movie screen), and then it gets smaller and smaller and smaller. You never forget it. To hear the opening theme (at the Canton Symphony concert), it's going to be so fun, it's so incredible."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DpgCX_0w1OyjyI00

    'Star Wars' score is a masterpiece

    The 60-minute performance with intermission will feature the 'Star Wars' suite from the original trilogy. First half music will feature pieces that inspired composer and conductor John Williams to create the movie score.

    Concertgoers are encouraged to dress up in "Star Wars" attire. Jaroszewicz teased at the possibility of wearing "Star Wars" garb while conducting the film's iconic suite.

    "If a film score is considered a MasterWorks concert, it would be 'Star Wars,'" he said. "It's a joy to conduct this piece, and I can't wait to share it with everybody."

    He hopes the 'Star Wars' concert serves as a conduit for residents and children to discover the wonders and value of a live professional orchestra in their community.

    "If they grow up and someday (become season ticketholders), and the reason is they saw our 'Star Wars' concert when they were 6 years old, I would do this again and again gladly."

    If you go

    WHAT and WHEN − MasterWorks concert featuring British violinist Braimah Kanneh-Mason and the music of Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and Edward Elgar at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

    WHAT and WHEN − MasterWorks family concert featuring the scores of the original "Star Wars" movies at 3 p.m. Oct. 26.

    WHERE − Umstattd Hall, 2331 17th St. NW in Canton at the Zimmermann Symphony Center at McKinley High School near the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

    TICKETS − $15 to $55 for both concerts. They can be purchased at https://cantonsymphony.org/ . The box office also can be reached at 330-452-2094.

    Reach Ed at 330-580-8315 and ebalint@gannett.com . On X (formerly Twitter) at @ebalintREP and Instagram at ed_balint .

    This article originally appeared on The Repository: May the force be with classical music. Canton Symphony presenting 'Star Wars' concert

