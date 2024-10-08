'A new dream': Walsh University football's Cam Hollobaugh hopes to top big 2023 season

NORTH CANTON — Cam Hollobaugh has quite an effect on his Walsh University football teammates.

Just see how head coach John Fankhauser describes the reigning Great Midwest Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

"Cam is a kid that cares so much about the team, it flows through other people," Fankhauser said. " ... He is a true leader. His play and his competitiveness explodes on the field for us."

That was evident during Saturday's 63-34 win over Lake Erie at Larry Staudt Field. It goes beyond Hollobaugh leading the Cavaliers in tackles again.

With Walsh comfortably ahead late in the first half, Hollobaugh raced to his left, jumped and made a one-handed interception. The effort overshadowed the fact the junior inside linebacker landed out of bounds.

The final time he touched the football counted. After some shaky moments by the defense in the second half, Hollobaugh intercepted a pass in the end zone in the final seconds.

"I was really adamant about the fact that they weren't going to get in the end zone there," Hollobaugh said. "I told the guys I don't care if it's the last minute, they're not getting in the end zone. We kept them out of the end zone."

Hollobaugh has created havoc for opposing offenses for a couple of seasons. He currently leads Walsh in tackles with 46 (35 solo). His interception at the end of the Lake Erie game was his second of the year, tying him for the team lead.

He is not resting on his laurels on the heels of a 2023 season that saw him named the G-MAC's top defensive player.

"That's last year," Hollobaugh said. "It's in the past. I came out with a new mentality, the same work, same ethic, same kid. It's just a new dream, a new opportunity to hopefully double it up."

The flow of Hollobaugh's energy hits more than one Walsh team.

Hollobaugh is also an infielder and pitcher on the Cavs baseball team. He is coming off a 2024 season that saw him hit .305 with 13 homers and 48 RBIs. He has made 97 starts in 99 career games.

Playing both sports at Walsh was never in question.

"That's been my life ever since I was a little kid," Hollobaugh said. "I played three sports growing up, and in college I knew I could play both. It's all I've ever done. Sports has always been my life. I knew I could do it and I wanted to do it."

Which sport does Hollobaugh think he excels at best?

"I always get asked this question, and it's always the same answer. It's whatever season it is," Hollobaugh said. "I like them all. I say I'm equally as good at both of them or I wouldn't be playing at this level."

Hollobaugh's primary goal this fall is to help lead Walsh's football team to one of its best seasons in years. With a 3-2 record, the Cavs have already matched last year's win total.

"It shows a lot about the character and the guys in our locker room," Hollobaugh said. "They want it, and I think we're going to continue to win and show a lot of good things."

