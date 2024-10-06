Open in App
    'A lot of love out here.' About 200 take part in inaugural 1,000 Youth Walk in Canton

    By Robert Wang, Canton Repository,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33vXDc_0vwHGocF00

    CANTON ‒ About 200 people marched more than a mile in the inaugural 1,000 Youth Walk from Stadium Park to the McKinley National Memorial on Saturday morning to inspire kids that they can have a bright future despite the pressures of today.

    Inspired by the Million Man March to Washington, D.C., in 1995, organizers with the nonprofit Walking With A Purpose promoted the Youth Walk, made the green 1,000 Youth Walk shirts, worked out transportation, and lined up sponsors and vendors for the event.

    Participants assembled at the Stadium Park parking lot shortly before 10 a.m. They then marched across the west branch of the Nimishillen Creek on the narrow bridge to Stadium Park Drive and marched south.

    Dancers with the EN-RICH-MENT Arts Education Center , run by Betty Smith, led the procession followed by the center's marching band, flag bearers and cheerleaders with pom poms.

    Related: Canton's inaugural 1,000 Youth Walk promises 'A Day of New Ideas.' What to know

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1271Va_0vwHGocF00

    Many children held signs.

    One said, "Walking for Our Future." Another said, "Inspire. Empower. Learn."

    A woman held a sign with the sun that said, "A Day of New Ideas." The sign of the man marching with her said, "Strength in Unity. Power in Action."

    "I think this is an awesome opportunity for the youth to just come out to show that they are leading towards what's going to be in the future to be our future leaders," said Latrese Sanders of Canton, who marched with the children.

    Sanders said her 9-year-old son, who was among the procession's drummers, is enrolled in the EN-RICH-MENT program.

    Participant Zuri Robinson, 9, of Canton, said while it was hot during the walk, "I think it's like fun for the kids where the kids can get together." And the event show, "that people can come together no matter what."

    'Keep faith, so you feel undefeated'

    After a singing of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" at the memorial, speakers addressed the audience.

    "We're going to give you some hope and (reason to) think there's going to be opportunities," Mayor William V. Sherer II said. "There's going to be good jobs when you grow up. But we also need to have programs for you guys while you're in school."

    Nicasso Turpin, 34, performed his new song, "This is the Day, a Day for New Ideas," which he said will debut on Spotify and other platforms Monday.

    "Keep faith, so you feel undefeated. Do you believe it? You gonna achieve it. I believe it. So we'll achieve it! You gonna achieve it!" he rapped.

    "It's the day, the day of new ideas," he sang. "It's the day, the day of new ideas. ... That's certain. I'm walking with a purpose."

    Other speakers included Samuel Muhammed, executive director of the Academy for Urban Scholars Canton, and Olympian Carlin Isles.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UPI1h_0vwHGocF00

    Carlin Isles, 34, the community initiatives director for the Stark County Prosecutor's office, told the children how he went from an abusive situation in a foster home to becoming adopted and later becoming a track star and football player for Jackson High School before he played rugby for the U.S. in the Olympics.

    "Everything I wanted came true. Plus more. Because I had faith. I believed. And I saw past what the eye could see. I didn't let people's restrictions or visions deter me," he said.

    Walking with a Purpose organizer LaTony Baker said the event "went amazing. I think it's a lot of love out here. I think we had a lot of kids. ... It's only going to continue to grow, get better, get bigger. And we're going to get a lot of great outcomes out of this."

    Reach Robert at robert.wang@cantonrep.com. X formerly Twitter: @rwangREP.

    This article originally appeared on The Repository: 'A lot of love out here.' About 200 take part in inaugural 1,000 Youth Walk in Canton

