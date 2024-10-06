OHSAA tennis sectionals | Perry's Haylee Fearon, Hoover's Addison Sheil & Ema Papcke win titles

JACKSON TWP. — Stark County girls tennis players swept the Ohio High School Athletic Association sectional titles Saturday in the Canton Division I tournament at Jackson Park.

Perry's Haylee Fearon won the singles title, while's Hoover Addison Sheil and Ema Papcke won the sectional doubles championship.

Fearon, the No. 2 seed, defeated top-seeded Ava Mathur of Wooster 6-1, 7-5 in the championship match to win her first career sectional title. Earlier in the morning, Fearon defeated No. 3 seed Taylor Rose of Dover 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals.

Sheil and Papcke, top-seeded doubles team in the field, defeated Jackson's Ashley Helle and Isha Nagajothi 6-2, 6-1 in the championship match. Helle and Nagajothi were the No. 2 seed.

The Jackson pair of Halle Smith and Emma Smith won the third-place match, defeating Dover's Avery Contini and Carly Dumermuth 6-2, 6-1. The Smiths were the No. 3 seed.

The top four finishers in the sectional singles and doubles advance to the district tournament, which begins at 9 a.m., Wednesday, at Springside Athletic Club in Akron. The semifinals and finals begin at 8:30 a.m., Friday, at Springside.

