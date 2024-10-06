Open in App
    OHSAA high school football schedule | Stark County-area Week 8 games

    By Chris Beaven, Canton Repository,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MCdHF_0vwGemmG00

    Three weeks remain in the Ohio high school football regular season , as Week 8 kicks off with all Stark Country-area teams playing Friday night. We'll have full coverage of Week 8 throughout the upcoming week.

    Here's a look at this week's games:

    Stark County high school football schedule - Week 8

    • Friday, Oct. 11
    • McKinley at Lake
    • Hoover at Perry
    • GlenOak at Jackson
    • Green at Louisville
    • Legacy School of Sport Sciences (Tx.) at Massillon
    • Richmond Heights at Central Catholic
    • Canton South at Fairless
    • Tuslaw at Orrville
    • CVCA at Northwest
    • Triway at Manchester
    • West Branch at Alliance
    • Marlington at Minerva
    • Carrollton at Salem
    • Sandy Valley at Claymont
    • East Canton at Tusc. Central
    • Newcomerstown at Malvern
    • Garaway at Tusky Valley
    • Warren JFK at St. Thomas Aquinas

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn't influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on The Repository: OHSAA high school football schedule | Stark County-area Week 8 games

