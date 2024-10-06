OHSAA high school football schedule | Stark County-area Week 8 games

Three weeks remain in the Ohio high school football regular season , as Week 8 kicks off with all Stark Country-area teams playing Friday night. We'll have full coverage of Week 8 throughout the upcoming week.

Here's a look at this week's games:

Stark County high school football schedule - Week 8

Friday, Oct. 11

McKinley at Lake

Hoover at Perry

GlenOak at Jackson

Green at Louisville

Legacy School of Sport Sciences (Tx.) at Massillon

Richmond Heights at Central Catholic

Canton South at Fairless

Tuslaw at Orrville

CVCA at Northwest

Triway at Manchester

West Branch at Alliance

Marlington at Minerva

Carrollton at Salem

Sandy Valley at Claymont

East Canton at Tusc. Central

Newcomerstown at Malvern

Garaway at Tusky Valley

Warren JFK at St. Thomas Aquinas

