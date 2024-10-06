Stark County commissioners' races. Meet the incumbents and election challengers

CANTON ‒ Two incumbent Stark County commissioners are facing new challengers in the Nov. 5 general election.

Democrat Joe Cole, a former Canton council member and middle school teacher, is challenging incumbent Republican Bill Smith, who was first elected to the county commissioners in 2016.

Another incumbent Republican, Richard Regula, first elected in 2002, will face Democrat Kevin Hall. Hall, an electrician, resigned from his position on Canton council in February to run for the Stark County office.

The commissioners are elected for four-year terms. Janet Weir Creighton is the current president of the board. Her term lasts through 2026.

The county commissioners oversee numerous Stark County departments and serve as the taxing, budgeting, appropriating and purchasing authority for the county.

Joe Cole vs. Bill Smith for Stark County commissioner

Cole is a longtime educator. He's in his 26th year teaching and currently works at Early College Middle School at Lehman in Canton as a history teacher.

Cole served as Canton City Council member at-large from 2010-2013.

He said his main goal if elected would be to bring more transparency to the commissioners' office.

"One of the things that I think is the biggest issue is that they hold their meetings during the day," Cole said. "A lot of times it's difficult to get downtown, the parking is sometimes difficult. I certainly can't just take off work to address any issues or concerns I might have."

The solution would be moving meetings to evenings and holding them in traveling locations around the county, such as at public libraries or township trustees offices, so more residents have the opportunity to attend, Cole said.

"That's so that the taxpayers know we work for them," he said. "They can see what is happening, how their money is being spent, and they can ask questions of the public servants."

When asked about Cole's ideas on transparency, Smith, the incumbent Republican from Canton Township, said he doesn't believe it is an issue.

"I understand what he says, and it sounds like a great idea," he said. "As far as transparency, you won't find a more transparent board."

Smith said he regularly travels to township and other meetings around the county to stay involved and hear from the community. He also pointed out that all of the commissioners meetings are available for anyone to call in by phone.

Cole believes he is good fit to be a job because he is in touch with what residents want.

"For me, it's probably a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity where a regular person that holds a regular job, like 99.9% of the people within our community, is working hard to earn a very important position to effectively represent the people of Stark County," he said. "It's time for some new voices and new leadership."

His experience as a teacher would be an asset in the office, Cole said.

"Schools are truly the microcosm of your community at large," he said. "Having those experiences, bringing people together, looking for different unique situations and understanding that in order for change to occur, you have to think outside of the box."

Smith is currently finishing his second term. Before becoming a commissioner, Smith was a Canton Township trustee from 2002-2016.

Smith is also a business owner and operates both Smith's Waco Market and Smith Properties.

Smith graduated from East Canton High School. A father and grandfather, he currently lives with his wife in Canton Township.

Smith said he is running for another term because he enjoys helping people and addressing concerns of the community.

"I enjoy what I do, and a lot of that is assisting and helping people with questions that they have throughout the county," he said.

He also pointed to ongoing county projects, such as the Stark County Jail renovation , that he'd like to continue being involved with.

"It's the biggest project the county will probably ever see," he said. "We're involved in that pretty deeply, and I'd like to see that through."

The project includes modernizing and expanding the jail while adding more mental health services for inmates. The project is still in the design phase.

Smith said the commissioners' track record of conservative spending has made it possible to make the investment into the jail renovation and has built trust with residents.

"We don't just frivolously spend the taxpayers' money, and I think that's important to them," he said.

If reelected, Smith said, he would continue cautious and conservative spending.

"I'll continue to work hard, and I ask for people's support," he said.

Hall vs. Regula for Stark County commissioner

Hall was a Canton Council member until February , when he resigned to run for county office.

Hall graduated from Timken High School and recently moved to Jackson Township with his wife.

Hall, an electrician at Abbott Electric , was appointed to council in 2017 and represented Ward 6.

Hall said, if elected, his biggest priority is to support Stark County's local businesses and community organizations.

He said the current administration made a mistake when it restricted future development of large wind and solar in most of the county.

"We're shutting down economic development when we just say no," he said. "No matter where economic development is, we should be at the table."

As an electrician, Hall believes Stark County will need all types of energy moving forward, and these projects also bring jobs and tax revenue to the county.

While on Canton Council, Hall was an advocate for youth programs and helped the Northeast Wellness & Business Center secure council-approved funds.

"I don't feel they're supporting these organizations that are in that fight," he said.

Hall said he has proven to govern with an open mind while on Canton Council. He'd like to bring change to the county if elected.

"I always voted for what I thought was best for the residents of the sixth ward," he said. "I didn't follow the status quo, and I believe that's what happens on the county level."

Incumbent Republican Richard Regula was first elected county commissioner in 2002 and is running for a fifth term. He is the current longest-serving member of the board.

Regula is a graduate of Fairless High School and Ohio University. He lives in Bethlehem Township with his wife and owns trucking company R. Strauss, LLC.

Before being elected to the commissioners, Regula was a Navarre council member and a Bethlehem Township trustee.

He is running for another term to continue to improve Stark County.

He said one of the things he is most proud of from his time in office has been all of the improvements made to county facilities.

"We value our employees and we work very hard to create an environment in our county government to attract employees," he said.

Within his time on the board, the county has improved the IT center, relocated the board of elections and built a new coroner's office and record center. The county is also currently in the process of a major jail renovation project.

"Stark County is in a great spot right now," Regula said. "We're very sound financially, and I want to keep that moving forward."

Regula said his biggest priorities moving into another term would be to finish the jail project and continue work on his longtime dream to extend Route 30 , creating an "opportunity corridor."

He said there is also work to be done on county sewer projects and other utilities to help address the affordable housing shortage Stark is facing.

"We're working on a project in Lake Township where a developer wants to build homes, and the biggest thing right now is getting sewer to him," he said.

All of these efforts, Regula hopes, will attract more people and younger people into Stark County.

"We've got a great educational system, we've got a great park system, we've got a low cost of living, and it's just making the county attractive," he said.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Stark County commissioners' races. Meet the incumbents and election challengers