    Aultman, Cleveland Clinic Mercy births for Sept. 15-21

    By Canton Repository,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PnBjG_0vwF4jnx00

    AULTMAN HOSPITAL

    Sept. 15, 2024

    Sheridan Snyder of Homeworth, boy

    Hannah and Colton VanCamp of Uniontown, girl

    Sept. 16, 2024

    Rachael and Lance Varner of Canton, boy

    Linnette Williams of Canton, boy

    Sept. 17, 2024

    Gina Joseph and Joseph Umbaugh of Canton, girl

    Alexandria Weigand and Drew Murray of Canton, girl

    Nicaela Prestwood and Floyd Lancaster Jr. of Canton, girl

    Madison Vanfossen and Drake Matthus of New Philadelphia, girl

    Sept. 18, 2024

    Shiann Lane and David Tucke III of Canton

    Sept. 19, 2024

    Raelene Valdez Torrez and Reginald Wooten II of Alliance, boy

    Kayla and Matthew Hudak of Canton, boy

    Mariah Gibson of Canton, girl

    Izhanee Bingham and Jason Merriweather of Canton, girl

    Ginette and Michael Scarpino of Canton, girl

    Sept. 20, 2024

    Amanda Carroll and Jimmy McClure of Canton, boy

    Mariya Bycura and Matthew Block of Canton, boy

    Alauna Polozzi and Carl Dennison of Alliance, boy

    Kelly and Ryan Alexander of Waynesburg, boy

    Emily and Isaac Sanford of Canton, boy

    Nichole Neira and Don Evey of Canton, boy

    Sept. 21, 2024

    Kyra Cooper and Caiden Kaser of East Rochester, boy

    CLEVELAND CLINIC MERCY HOSPITAL

    Sept. 16, 2024

    Danita Shuman of Canton, girl

    Ava Roma and Isaac Norris of Massillon, girl

    Paige and Chance Blankenship of Canton, girl

    Sept. 18, 2024

    Aaliyah Gillespie and Issac Ray of Canton, boy

    Sierra Carson and Jeffrey Knerr II of Navarre, boy

    Sept. 19, 2024

    Sarah and Alex Hadden of Canton, boy

    Amanda and Michal Zabrecky of Louisville, boy

    Sept. 20, 2024

    Daniela Gomez Rodriguez and Santiago Calel Hernandez of Dover, girl

    This article originally appeared on The Repository: Aultman, Cleveland Clinic Mercy births for Sept. 15-21

