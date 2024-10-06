Open in App
    OPINION: Richard Reinbold says 'tough, tested and dedicated lawyer' needed for prosecutor

    By Richard Reinbold,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40M52h_0vwF4ccs00

    Editor's note: The Canton Repository asked the two candidates running for Stark County prosecutor to write guest essays.

    On Sept. 16, Kyle Stone stated "the county prosecutor's office does not require an attorney it requires an administrator." This quote confirms his continued misunderstanding of this critical office.

    Stone’s response is contrary to the statutory requirement but more importantly, it is an admission that he lacks the experience necessary to fulfill his duties.

    What is more important, however, is Stone's failure, over the last four years, to be dedicated enough to our profession to gain the experience he so sorely lacked when he took office. Since January 2021, he has yet to demonstrate he can be tested in a major felony case.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JR6lv_0vwF4ccs00

    I have spent my entire career as a trial lawyer and a trial judge. I have either tried, defended or presided over 400 jury trials. I was the chief of the Criminal Division in the Stark County Prosecutor's Office for five years. There is not a criminal case I have not tried.

    I have tried or presided over high stakes civil matters from civil rights violations to corporate mismanagement to malpractice litigation.

    As a municipal and common pleas judge, I worked with my fellow officeholders to restructure the county jail and put an end to the ridiculous practice of releasing criminals before they served their full sentence or never served a day at all.

    This office is not built for an "administrator," it is built for an experienced, dedicated and tested trial lawyer. It is built for a veteran who was taught leadership by a West Point two-star general growing up and infantry officers at Fort Benning, Georgia. It is built for a lawyer that earned his bones by being associated with the best of Stark County’s trial lawyers and trial judges.

    The most critical time in investigating a crime is the first 48 hours and a short period of time thereafter. I will develop an early response team to respond to serious felony crimes. Attorneys will be on scene upon notification by the responding law enforcement agency to observe, consult and prepare any legal documents necessary to collect evidence quickly.

    An extension of this division’s responsibility will be the creation of an early indictment team comprised of a law enforcement officer, a city prosecutor and a county prosecutor. They will work closely with the response team in preparing a case to present for indictment as soon as the evidence dictates the case is ready for such action.

    This early indictment policy will promote an expeditious movement of the accused through the system resulting in keeping violent criminals off our streets, better serving victims, reducing delays in our county jail and saving taxpayer dollars.

    Statistically, the critical ages where juveniles are vulnerable to becoming engaged with the criminal justice system are 15 years to 22 years of age. I will support existing programs aimed at early intervention of young offenders but will also institute a gang task force to ensure that young offenders do not graduate to adult offenders.

    I am committed to the Victim Witness Division and will expand its reach to all victims no matter the degree of the offense.

    While most of the attention in this race is focused on the criminal side of the office, the representation of county officials and townships is also critically important. I will ensure that requests for opinions are responded to promptly and will assign a civil prosecutor to be directly responsible for each entity we represent.

    The importance of an experienced attorney sitting as your next Stark County prosecutor cannot be overstated. Your safety, and that of our community, demands a tough, tested, and dedicated lawyer. I am that lawyer, and I ask for your vote this fall.

    Richard Reinbold , a Democrat, is running for Stark County prosecutor this year.

    This article originally appeared on The Repository: OPINION: Richard Reinbold says 'tough, tested and dedicated lawyer' needed for prosecutor

    #HARRIS
    2d ago
    When he was a judge he didn't take shit from anyone he is all about fairness and honesty. And the drug dealers and gang members and child abuse/Rapist will not and did not walk out of his courtroom with a slap on the wrist they walked out in cuff's He believes in giving prison time and lengthy ones at that. He also believes in giving ppl second chances depending on the charges. He whole heartdly will make sure a drug addict gets the medical treatment they will need rather it be in prison or sending them to a sober living facility. But all that was when he was a judge and as a prosecutor he will be even tougher by not allowing all these stupid plea deals which criminals are getting now.I will always have the utmost respect for this man. And he definitely has my VOTE!!!!!
    View all comments
