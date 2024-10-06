Leila Green Black educators group celebrates 50 years of service, peer support

CANTON − When the Leila Green Alliance of Black School Educators was created in 1974, it was a support system of sorts.

Co-founder Stephanie Rushin Patrick , who then was teaching at Hartford Middle School in Canton, said the organization was a beacon for teachers at all levels in a tough profession.

Basically, it was there for those who might have been the only minority at their particular school.

Leila Green Alliance of Black School Educators will mark its 50th anniversary this month, with an event at Kent State University at Stark.

Who is Leila Green?

The organization is named after Leila Green, who graduated from McKinley High School during the 1930s.

Green attended Howard University and eventually earned a master's and doctorate in education. When she returned to Canton to teach, the district offered her a menial, non-teaching position.

The organization bearing Green's name has addressed such issues as the desegregation of city schools and their faculties, multicultural curricula, equity in the application of school discipline, and the recruitment of more minority instructors and support staff.

Co-founded by Patrick and Patricia Kyser, who also taught at Hartford Middle School, it is an affiliate of the National Alliance of Black School Educators.

Cynthia Hopkins, a retired Canton City Schools educator who currently teaches at Heritage Christian School, says that in addition to the commitment to educating every child, Leila Green Alliance members have an added responsibility to support and mentor students of color, as well as those considering education as a profession.

A Leila Green legend Canton education trailblazer Paralee Compton dies

Yvonne Parks, the current president, said Leila Green also has networking opportunities educators who might be the only minority working in their building.

The need for minority educators remains

The issue of too few minority teachers is still a problem, Parks said. But she noted some progress, such as Canton City Schools having two Black superintendents in the past 10 years.

Blacks make up about 13% of Canton City Schools minority employees. The student body stands at about 50% minority, which includes 8% Latino and 16.4% biracial.

"Fifty years later, we're still struggling with a lack of minority teachers," Parks said.

Patrick, who recruits for the district, said it's not just a "Canton" or urban schools problem.

"It's a very challenging career," she said. "A lot of people cite the pay, and the lack of support and disrespect from parents and students. It can be a thankless job."

Hopkins said some prospective candidates also struggle with passing the state's licensing test.

"If people want to teach, we'll advocate for them," Parks said. "We contact superintendents and human resource offices about candidates."

Test scores, poverty and other teaching challenges

In light of Canton City Schools' recent uptick in test scores, Leila Green Alliance members noted that public schools have weathered some challenges in recent years, most notably the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michelle Martin Jones, a special education teacher, said that while all students were given iPads to use, some didn't have an internet connection at home.

About 48% of the district's children live below the poverty line. According to the U.S. Census, the city's median household income is $37,627.

Parks said kids weren't always engaged during the pandemic.

"Some would log in, then log out; some didn't have adults to help them," she said. "Some had parents who weren't working, or grandparents who weren't able to help them. So there was lack of follow-through."

Bernetta Harrell-Snell, a technology resource teacher and coach at the STEAMM Academy at Hartford, said she's pleased that Canton City Schools' most recent test scores indicate progress, but no one should be fully satisfied.

"I'm excited there's growth and progress. There can be more," she said. "I think that sometimes we celebrate the small accomplishments, but they can distract from the end game."

The Leila Green Alliance also has been instrumental in communitywide events such as the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. community celebration, and recently worked with the Stark Alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority to revive the Stark County Debutante Cotillion , which took place earlier this year. They also award student scholarships.

"I think our organization was a trendsetter in trying to have programs that were available to the entire community," Patrick said. "We felt our people needed to be recognized."

Membership in the Leila Green Alliance is open to non-teaching staff − from bus drivers to coaches to administrators − who make up about 18% of the district's minority employees.

"Sometimes the cafeteria lady is the person a child can relate to," Patrick said. "Those roles are important, too."

Reach Charita at 330-580-8313 or charita.goshay@cantonrep.com . On Twitter : @cgoshayREP.

Leila Green Alliance celebration

The Leila Green Alliance of Black School Educators Council will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a dinner at 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Kent State University at Stark's Conference Center, 6000 Frank Ave. NW in Jackson Township.

Jeffery P. Hopkins, judge for the U.S. Federal Court Southern District of Ohio, will be keynote speaker. Sandy Womack, a former Canton City Schools principal and past Leila Green Alliance president, will serve as master of ceremonies.

Tickets are $75, and deadline for purchase is Oct. 7 at this shortened link, https://shorturl.at/nQ45x; or by emailing Parks at yparks@starkabse.org.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Leila Green Black educators group celebrates 50 years of service, peer support