Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Repository

    Leila Green Black educators group celebrates 50 years of service, peer support

    By Charita M. Goshay, Canton Repository,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mJfCt_0vwEbjAK00

    CANTON − When the Leila Green Alliance of Black School Educators was created in 1974, it was a support system of sorts.

    Co-founder Stephanie Rushin Patrick , who then was teaching at Hartford Middle School in Canton, said the organization was a beacon for teachers at all levels in a tough profession.

    Basically, it was there for those who might have been the only minority at their particular school.

    Leila Green Alliance of Black School Educators will mark its 50th anniversary this month, with an event at Kent State University at Stark.

    Who is Leila Green?

    The organization is named after Leila Green, who graduated from McKinley High School during the 1930s.

    Green attended Howard University and eventually earned a master's and doctorate in education. When she returned to Canton to teach, the district offered her a menial, non-teaching position.

    The organization bearing Green's name has addressed such issues as the desegregation of city schools and their faculties, multicultural curricula, equity in the application of school discipline, and the recruitment of more minority instructors and support staff.

    Co-founded by Patrick and Patricia Kyser, who also taught at Hartford Middle School, it is an affiliate of the National Alliance of Black School Educators.

    Cynthia Hopkins, a retired Canton City Schools educator who currently teaches at Heritage Christian School, says that in addition to the commitment to educating every child, Leila Green Alliance members have an added responsibility to support and mentor students of color, as well as those considering education as a profession.

    A Leila Green legend Canton education trailblazer Paralee Compton dies

    Yvonne Parks, the current president, said Leila Green also has networking opportunities educators who might be the only minority working in their building.

    The need for minority educators remains

    The issue of too few minority teachers is still a problem, Parks said. But she noted some progress, such as Canton City Schools having two Black superintendents in the past 10 years.

    Blacks make up about 13% of Canton City Schools minority employees. The student body stands at about 50% minority, which includes 8% Latino and 16.4% biracial.

    "Fifty years later, we're still struggling with a lack of minority teachers," Parks said.

    Patrick, who recruits for the district, said it's not just a "Canton" or urban schools problem.

    "It's a very challenging career," she said. "A lot of people cite the pay, and the lack of support and disrespect from parents and students. It can be a thankless job."

    Hopkins said some prospective candidates also struggle with passing the state's licensing test.

    "If people want to teach, we'll advocate for them," Parks said. "We contact superintendents and human resource offices about candidates."

    Test scores, poverty and other teaching challenges

    In light of Canton City Schools' recent uptick in test scores, Leila Green Alliance members noted that public schools have weathered some challenges in recent years, most notably the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Michelle Martin Jones, a special education teacher, said that while all students were given iPads to use, some didn't have an internet connection at home.

    About 48% of the district's children live below the poverty line. According to the U.S. Census, the city's median household income is $37,627.

    Parks said kids weren't always engaged during the pandemic.

    "Some would log in, then log out; some didn't have adults to help them," she said. "Some had parents who weren't working, or grandparents who weren't able to help them. So there was lack of follow-through."

    Bernetta Harrell-Snell, a technology resource teacher and coach at the STEAMM Academy at Hartford, said she's pleased that Canton City Schools' most recent test scores indicate progress, but no one should be fully satisfied.

    "I'm excited there's growth and progress. There can be more," she said. "I think that sometimes we celebrate the small accomplishments, but they can distract from the end game."

    The Leila Green Alliance also has been instrumental in communitywide events such as the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. community celebration, and recently worked with the Stark Alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority to revive the Stark County Debutante Cotillion , which took place earlier this year. They also award student scholarships.

    "I think our organization was a trendsetter in trying to have programs that were available to the entire community," Patrick said. "We felt our people needed to be recognized."

    Membership in the Leila Green Alliance is open to non-teaching staff − from bus drivers to coaches to administrators − who make up about 18% of the district's minority employees.

    "Sometimes the cafeteria lady is the person a child can relate to," Patrick said. "Those roles are important, too."

    Reach Charita at 330-580-8313 or charita.goshay@cantonrep.com . On Twitter : @cgoshayREP.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VS0IA_0vwEbjAK00

    Leila Green Alliance celebration

    The Leila Green Alliance of Black School Educators Council will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a dinner at 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Kent State University at Stark's Conference Center, 6000 Frank Ave. NW in Jackson Township.

    Jeffery P. Hopkins, judge for the U.S. Federal Court Southern District of Ohio, will be keynote speaker. Sandy Womack, a former Canton City Schools principal and past Leila Green Alliance president, will serve as master of ceremonies.

    Tickets are $75, and deadline for purchase is Oct. 7 at this shortened link, https://shorturl.at/nQ45x; or by emailing Parks at yparks@starkabse.org.

    This article originally appeared on The Repository: Leila Green Black educators group celebrates 50 years of service, peer support

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GAlast hour
    In Memory of Former Child Star Matthew Mindler: 3 Years After His Tragic Death by Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz20 days ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch5 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minutelast hour
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune18 days ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Undercover Sting Operation Cracks Down on Unlicensed Movers
    Morristown Minute12 days ago
    Robert Redford, Jane Goodall join cat fight over Colorado Initiative 91
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA9 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post7 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz20 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA11 days ago
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama20 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Assault rifle found in student’s car at Englewood High
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Fugitive Safe Surrender: Resolving Nonviolent Warrants
    Morristown Minute28 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA19 days ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz14 days ago
    Denver police settlements: Another $140K this week
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Ohio Mom Mysteriously Vanishes with Infant Son in 2015, Car Found Abandoned in Montana
    Where are they? Podcast2 hours ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile6 days ago
    Army Recruiter Charged with Identity Theft & Bank Fraud
    Morristown Minute25 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz22 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy