    Ohio high school football | Massillon Tigers to face challenge of Clarkson Football North

    By Cliff Hickman, Canton Repository,

    2 days ago

    The Massillon Tigers play their second international opponent of the season Friday night when they host Football North, from Clarkson, Ontario — a Canadian program excelling at producing elite athletes in the last decade.

    Coming off a 20-14 loss to DeMatha Catholic (Maryland), the 4-2 Tigers face an interesting challenge in Week 7.

    Football North had eight of its formers players selected in the Canadian Football League's 2024 draft, meaning 10.81% of the 74 players drafted were from the school. The Chargers also had a former player active in the NFL for the first time last week when offensive lineman Kyle Hergel suited up for the New Orleans Saints.

    This Football North squad potentially has its own share of future professional players. Here's a look at some of them, as well as some more info on the team.

    Canada's Football North picking up wins in America

    The Chargers are 4-1 against American opponents this season, including last week's 28-27 win at Ironton, one of Ohio's top programs. Ironton was undefeated this year and is 66-9 since 2019. Football North outgained Ironton 425-220.

    Massillon is the second of four Ohio teams the Chargers are playing this fall. Next week, Football North plays St. Edward before playing St. Ignatius two weeks later. The Chargers regularly have played both programs. Their recent results include losing to Ignatius 24-21 last year and 10-7 in 2022, and losing to St. Ed's 35-18 last season and 35-14 in 2022.

    Football North won in Stark County before

    The Chargers defeated Perry 26-21 in 2022 in a season kickoff event at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, one of two wins they enjoyed against Ohio competition that season. They also were 48-28 winners over a Mentor team that went on to win three Division I playoff games before losing to St. Ed's in the regional finals.

    Clarkson North players to watch

    • Shane Keyes Wilson: Wilson is a 6-foot-1, 200 pound linebacker with a 6-4 wingspan who runs a 4.56 40-yard dash. His blend of speed and power will make him dangerous at the line of scrimmage and in coverage. Keyes Wilson has a Division I offer from Maine.
    • Owen Taylor: The Chargers have plenty of size along the offensive line and Taylor is part of that equation. Taylor (6-5, 310) is an interior lineman with a Division I offer from Mercyhurst.
    • Dejan Guzina: Speaking of size along the offensive line, Guzina (6-7, 345) figures to be a challenge all night for Massillon. He also has an offer from Mercyhurst.
    • Tamarley Smith: Things get no easier for teams trying to attack the other tackle spot, which is manned by Smith (6-6, 295). He has verbally committed to Eastern Michigan.
    • Owen Richardson: Richardson (6-5, 275) is another big offensive lineman for the Chargers. He has an offer from Maine.
    • Kash Grewal: A dangerous player in the secondary with the build of some high school linebackers but the speed to cover receivers, Grewal (6-0, 185) also has a Maine offer.
    • Jacob Muller: Only a sophomore, Muller (5-11, 175) is the backup quarterback and already has an Ivy League offer from Penn despite limited playing time. Muller plays in certain packages and threw a fourth-quarter TD pass last week at Ironton.
    • Winston Chapman : Starts at quarterback and Massillon can expect to see him the most on Friday. He threw a TD pass and ran for a score in last week's win, finishing the game 11-of-15 passing for 91 yards.
    • Lucas Shannon: Owns several college offers from big Canadian Universities, including Waterloo. Shannon (5-10, 195) excels in short-yardage situations and will take direct snaps out of the wildcat. He ran for 93 yards and a TD on 31 carries at Ironton.
    • Lucas Weir: A speedy wide receiver who has drawn interest from Kent State among others. Weir (6-0, 178) is explosive off the line of scrimmage and runs clean routes. He caught a TD pass a week ago.

