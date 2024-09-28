Friends of Roots, a peace group from West Bank, shares their vision in Canton

CANTON − Noor Awad and Rabbi Hanan Schlesinger live 30 minutes apart, but they might as well be on different planets.

That's because Awad, a Muslim Palestinian from Bethlehem, and Schlesinger, an ultra-Orthodox settler from Alon Shvut, live in Israel's West Bank, one of the most segregated regions in the world.

West Bank Palestinians and Jews have separate hospitals, schools and even separate license plates so they can be identified. For his trip to the United States, Awad flew out of Jordan because non-American Palestinians are prohibited from using Ben Gurion Airport in nearby Tel Aviv unless they acquire a special exit permit.

In 2016, Awad and Schlesinger defied decades of mutual animosities when they met through Friends of Roots , a grassroots organization that seeks to forge a path toward peaceful coexistence in the West Bank.

Peace group to speak in Canton: Jewish-Palestinian peace group Roots coming to Temple Israel on Sept. 23

The two shared their admittedly revolutionary vision this week during their presentation, "Two Truths in One Heart, Two Peoples in One Land," hosted by Temple Israel, Jewish Akron, Malone University and Christ Presbyterian Church at Beit Ha'Am at 432 30th St. NW.

More than 2,500 Jews and Palestinians take part in Friends Roots activities in 28 communities in the West Bank.

"Two people can exist on one land," Schlesinger said. "It has to be that each side recognizes the fullness of the other's identity. The work we do is about 'identity reconciliation' as the foundation of a political settlement."

Awad said that because they often struggle for basic necessities, Palestinians in the West Bank view their Jewish neighbors as two-dimensional figures rather than full human beings.

"For Jews, Zionism is a liberation movement. For Palestinians, it's seen as a colonial ideology from 19th century Europe," he said. "At the core of the conflict is who is indigenous."

A third-generation refugee

Awad was born in Aman, Jordan, because his grandparents were forcibly removed from their land at the founding of Israel in 1948 and placed in a United Nations refugee camp for almost two years within sight of their former home.

For decades, Israel, Jordan and the Palestinian Liberation Organization all have laid claim to the region.

"I'm a third-generation refugee. My family lived in Bethlehem for hundreds of years," Awad said, adding that they returned when he was 4. "My interaction with Jews was very limited until I met Hanan. The only Jews I ever met were American Jews or Israeli soldiers."

Awad recalled the family sleeping in one room as bullets pierced their home, which stoked anger and resentment.

"Promises to end the violence failed," he said. "The frustration resulted in the Second Intifada (uprising) in 2002. As much as you want to be away from the violence, you can't avoid it. When I was old enough to understand, I was living in war zone."

When he turned 15, Awad said, he resolved to find a way to work for peace. A tour guide by profession, he said a request from a group of American college students in 2016 to meet with some Jewish settlers changed his life.

Because Palestinians are not permitted by law to enter Jewish settlements, they arranged for Awad to slip past Israeli soldiers to join the students. He recalled being shocked by what he heard from the settlers.

"They were saying there is no occupation; there is no such thing as Palestinian people. This was shocking to me," he said. "I left the meeting that day and it literally dawned on me it was the first time I had spoken to Israelis in my life. Their level of denial was so strong I vowed to never speak to another. I never imagined I would meet another Israeli on that same day."

The tour group also visited Friends of Roots.

"I thought their movement sounded like the most ridiculous thing," Awad said. "In the beginning, it was hard for me to sit and listen, but I decided to stay."

Awad said Schlesinger acknowledged the Palestinians' suffering.

"It left me with a sense of recognition and empathy," he said.

The American-born Schlesinger said he moved to the West Bank at 18 because of its historical and religious significance. The region, he said, is known as Judea and Samaria in the Torah.

"I moved there, not just because of the politics, but because of the history books," he said. "The books of Joshua, Kings, Judges and Samuel. But 10½ years ago, I began to realize I didn't really know what I was talking about; it wasn't the whole truth. I was living in a Jewish bubble and had never met a Palestinian. I was blind like all of my Jewish neighbors. I lived in the reality of one story. But there's another truth in that land: the Palestinian people."

In 2014, Schlesinger resolved to meet some Palestinians, over the objections of his wife. While out on a walk, he met a group of Palestinian and Jews in a field who were engaged in conversations on peace and co-existence.

Group working to save babies: It takes a 'Queen's Village,' say sponsors of infant-mortality program

'Two truths into one heart'

The gatherings eventually evolved into Friends of Roots.

"We listened to each other's stories; we listened until it hurt. Then we listened some more," Schlesinger told the audience. "When you listen to each other, you begin to realize that no one is going anywhere, that we'd been living our lives on the basis of an illusion, that there's no way forward but peace, and that's very difficult ... part of the success of Roots is opening our eyes to the reality."

Awad said many peace groups, though well-meaning, ignore the importance of identity.

"When I listened to Hanan and his stories, I wanted to meet those people he mentioned," he said. "One reason I joined Roots is, it goes back to my sense of responsibility of how to serve future generations."

Schlesinger said Palestinians and Jews have equal claims to identity and belonging in the West Bank, which is why their mission focuses solely on the people of that region.

"One thing most Americans get wrong is that one side is right, one side is wrong," he said.

He added that Roots believes Jews and Palestinians have a right to live wherever they wish, but not at the expense of one group or the other.

"We have to find a way to fit two truths into one heart," he said. "They're siblings. Mother Earth has two legitimate children and they both belong to the land. The historical borders are virtually the same as ancient Palestine and Israel. It means the land between the river and the sea has two identities. There is such a thing as Palestine. There is such as thing as Palestinian people. There is such a thing as Jewish people. There is such a thing as Israel."

Reach Charita at 330-580-8313 or charita.goshay@cantonrep.com . On Twitter: @cgoshayREP.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Friends of Roots, a peace group from West Bank, shares their vision in Canton