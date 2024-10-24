Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Register-Guard

    Things to do this weekend in Eugene: Halloween-themed movies, music and more

    By Samantha Pierotti, Eugene Register-Guard,

    1 days ago

    As Halloween approaches, communities around Eugene are gearing up for the holiday by putting on a variety of events. From family-friendly fun downtown to bar crawls in costume, a lot is happening this spooky season.

    Whether you're in the mood to catch a movie or dance your heart out, here are all the details on some of the biggest Halloween events around Eugene.

    Catch the Saturday scaries at Halloween Downtown

    This Saturday, the city of Eugene will be hosting Halloween Downtown from 1-6 p.m. There are family-friendly activities and more adult activities for thrill-seeking individuals. The event will start with the Pet Parade at 1 p.m., in which humans and their pets march through downtown in costume to show off their Halloween spirit.

    Downtown businesses will participate in a trick-or-treat event and hand out candy to kids (and adults) traveling around in costume. Some spots like the Eugene Public Library, Whirled Pies and the LTD Eugene station plan to have haunted events of their own.

    It is rumored that Halloween Downtown will end with a flash mob from Thrill the World and the Hexenbrut witches around 5:45 p.m. in Kesey Square.

    For more information: www.eugene-or.gov/4643/Halloween-Downtown .

    Find a Freaky Film at Art House

    Eugene's Art House will be showing various scary movies for the Halloween season, including "Donnie Darko," "Halloween," and "Nosferatu." They will also be hosting a Horrible Halloween Bingo and a 72-hour film horror competition.

    The 72-hour horror competition should be an interesting event. Local and regional filmmakers were given from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20 to film and produce a three-minute horror short with a mandatory prop and line of dialogue. The shorts will show from Oct. 25 to 31, and the winners will receive a $666 cash prize.

    For more information: www.eugenearthouse.com/home .

    Dance 'til you're dead at the Haunted Hult Center

    On Oct. 31 at 7 p.m., the Hult Center hosts a Haunted Hult Halloween Party. The Eugene Ballet will perform from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. before the Hult Center turns into a giant dance floor playing 80s Halloween Hits. There will also be live music from Shelley James and AGENTS OF UNITY.

    If you plan on attending, make sure to wear your best Halloween costume! There will be a contest with winners from multiple categories.

    For more information: hultcenter.org/events/haunted-hult-23 .

    Creep around in costume at Eugene's Halloween Bar Crawl

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g5Aog_0wKEUX0q00

    For a spookily good time, check out Eugene's Halloween Bar Crawl on Saturday at 4 p.m. The event kicks off at Good Times Bar and Grill and will move through the downtown bar scene all night until 11 p.m. Good Times, Cowfish, Horsehead, and Luckey's Club are listed as participating bars, and other bars like the Davis and Jameson's will be open late on Saturday night for ambitious event-goers.

    There is one drink included in the ticket value, along with waived cover fees and lower drink prices at bars along the crawl. There is also a costume contest on social media. To purchase a bar crawl ticket, check out the Eventbrite page.

    For more information: www.eventbrite.com/e/eugene-official-halloween-bar-crawl-tickets-879818660297 .

    Get Spooked at the Shedd Institute

    The John G. Shedd Institute will be putting on a variety of spooky Halloween events, including a Monster Madness show on Saturday and A Spooky Night on Broadway on Saturday and Sunday.

    The Monster Madness event is family-friendly and will feature Halloween classics like "Monster Mash" and "The Munster's Theme" performed by Moombah!

    A Spooky Night on Broadway promises a "spine-tingling night of musical theatre magic" to patrons as performer Evynne Hollens returns to Eugene with her 10th installment of the contemporary songbook project series. She will perform haunting hits from musicals like "Beetlejuice" and "Sweeney Todd."

    Samantha Pierotti is the food, drinks, and "things to do" reporter at the Register-Guard. With tips on restaurants or local happenings, you can contact her via email at spierotti@gannett.com.

    This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Things to do this weekend in Eugene: Halloween-themed movies, music and more

    Related Search

    BroadwayHalloween eventsEugene public libraryFamily-Friendly funHalloween bar crawlEugene ballet

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    KlownTown
    15h ago
    that looks a lot like a Harris rally.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    The Unexpected Reason Cats Sleep Close to Their Humans
    Vision Pet Care9 days ago
    Carnival Responds to Complaint About Dining Room Dress Code: "Are These Allowed?"
    J. Souza21 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz28 days ago
    In Memory of David Nelson: The Unsung Hero of 'Ozzie & Harriet' - On Screen and Off
    Herbie J Pilato23 hours ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast2 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    Recalling June Blair Nelson: TV/Real-Life Wife to David Nelson ('The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet')
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 hours ago
    Dairy Twist Celebrates Season's End With Free Ice Cream All Day Long
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Meet Brie: The Sweet & Tiny Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney19 hours ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC3 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney14 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    'Bewitched' Actress Irene Vernon (The First 'Louise Tate') Was Fired From The Magical Sitcom
    Herbie J Pilato27 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Unique Looking Pup Searching For Over Seven Months After Brother Adopted Without Him
    Camilo Díaz6 days ago
    Priscilla Presley To Share Stories and Memories At The Show At Agua Caliente Resort In December.
    Palm Springs Tribune12 days ago
    Meet Mabel: The Sweet Girl Abandoned Outside Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney29 days ago
    Advocates for homeless rail against Englewood City Council
    David Heitz4 days ago
    St. Augustine warns of king tides flooding
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune17 days ago
    Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s view — Second debate, Tupperware, hurricane, casting election doubt
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy