Things to do this weekend in Eugene: Halloween-themed movies, music and more

As Halloween approaches, communities around Eugene are gearing up for the holiday by putting on a variety of events. From family-friendly fun downtown to bar crawls in costume, a lot is happening this spooky season.

Whether you're in the mood to catch a movie or dance your heart out, here are all the details on some of the biggest Halloween events around Eugene.

Catch the Saturday scaries at Halloween Downtown

This Saturday, the city of Eugene will be hosting Halloween Downtown from 1-6 p.m. There are family-friendly activities and more adult activities for thrill-seeking individuals. The event will start with the Pet Parade at 1 p.m., in which humans and their pets march through downtown in costume to show off their Halloween spirit.

Downtown businesses will participate in a trick-or-treat event and hand out candy to kids (and adults) traveling around in costume. Some spots like the Eugene Public Library, Whirled Pies and the LTD Eugene station plan to have haunted events of their own.

It is rumored that Halloween Downtown will end with a flash mob from Thrill the World and the Hexenbrut witches around 5:45 p.m. in Kesey Square.

For more information: www.eugene-or.gov/4643/Halloween-Downtown .

Find a Freaky Film at Art House

Eugene's Art House will be showing various scary movies for the Halloween season, including "Donnie Darko," "Halloween," and "Nosferatu." They will also be hosting a Horrible Halloween Bingo and a 72-hour film horror competition.

The 72-hour horror competition should be an interesting event. Local and regional filmmakers were given from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20 to film and produce a three-minute horror short with a mandatory prop and line of dialogue. The shorts will show from Oct. 25 to 31, and the winners will receive a $666 cash prize.

For more information: www.eugenearthouse.com/home .

Dance 'til you're dead at the Haunted Hult Center

On Oct. 31 at 7 p.m., the Hult Center hosts a Haunted Hult Halloween Party. The Eugene Ballet will perform from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. before the Hult Center turns into a giant dance floor playing 80s Halloween Hits. There will also be live music from Shelley James and AGENTS OF UNITY.

If you plan on attending, make sure to wear your best Halloween costume! There will be a contest with winners from multiple categories.

For more information: hultcenter.org/events/haunted-hult-23 .

Creep around in costume at Eugene's Halloween Bar Crawl

For a spookily good time, check out Eugene's Halloween Bar Crawl on Saturday at 4 p.m. The event kicks off at Good Times Bar and Grill and will move through the downtown bar scene all night until 11 p.m. Good Times, Cowfish, Horsehead, and Luckey's Club are listed as participating bars, and other bars like the Davis and Jameson's will be open late on Saturday night for ambitious event-goers.

There is one drink included in the ticket value, along with waived cover fees and lower drink prices at bars along the crawl. There is also a costume contest on social media. To purchase a bar crawl ticket, check out the Eventbrite page.

For more information: www.eventbrite.com/e/eugene-official-halloween-bar-crawl-tickets-879818660297 .

Get Spooked at the Shedd Institute

The John G. Shedd Institute will be putting on a variety of spooky Halloween events, including a Monster Madness show on Saturday and A Spooky Night on Broadway on Saturday and Sunday.

The Monster Madness event is family-friendly and will feature Halloween classics like "Monster Mash" and "The Munster's Theme" performed by Moombah!

A Spooky Night on Broadway promises a "spine-tingling night of musical theatre magic" to patrons as performer Evynne Hollens returns to Eugene with her 10th installment of the contemporary songbook project series. She will perform haunting hits from musicals like "Beetlejuice" and "Sweeney Todd."

Samantha Pierotti is the food, drinks, and "things to do" reporter at the Register-Guard. With tips on restaurants or local happenings, you can contact her via email at spierotti@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Things to do this weekend in Eugene: Halloween-themed movies, music and more