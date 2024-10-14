Oregon wine ranks No. 1 as a new wine bar opens in Eugene

New customers often don't know where to start when it comes to buying or sampling wine. The world of wine can be confusing, expensive and intimidating at times, especially to those who know little about it.

Boris Wiedenfeld-Needham is here to solve that problem. Bo's Wine Depot has been providing inexpensive and accessible wine to Eugene and Springfield for just under a decade now, and Bo himself has a long history with wine stores in Eugene. Now, Bo is opening a new bottle shop in the Whiteaker District, coupled with a jazz bar that serves wine by the glass next door.

In other wine news, King Estate Vineyard was awarded the accolade of #1 on Wine Enthusiast's Top 100 Best Buys List. They won the award for their Pinot Noir, the first Oregon Pinot Noir ever to make the list. King Estate is interested in producing sustainable, affordable wine that "(showcases) the best of pure Oregon Pinot Noir in every bottle."

Bo's Wine Depot opens new bottle shop, wine bar in the Whiteaker

Bo Wiedenfeld-Needham has three loves in life: wine, jazz and high-end audio technology. He moved to Eugene after graduating from Berkely School of Music, and has been involved in the Oregon wine scene ver since..

Bo started working at Sundance Wine Cellars in the early 2000s. Since then, he's tasted thousands of wines, worked in the distribution side of the wine business and opened up his own line of wine stores: Bo's Wine Depot.

Bo noticed a gap in the wine business when he was working in distribution.

"There are the old find wine places, like Sundance, that I love to death but are not in most people's budget," he said. "And on the other hand, you have big box stores and grocery stores, where most of the wine sold there is factory slop."

Bo wanted to find a middle ground between these two extremes: a bottle shop where customers could buy high-quality wines without breaking the bank. He founded Bo's Wine Depot in 2015. The store has two mottos: drink better and pay less, and wine for the people, not posers.

Bo's Wine Depot has been successful in Eugene. The flagship store in the Eugene Hills has a strong following, which has allowed Bo to branch out and explore other ventures, like his new wine bar, Nero .

Nero is located at 245 Van Buren Street and combines Bo's other two loves with his passion for wine. The bar will serve as a listening sanctuary for old and new jazz albums on the high-definition audio speaker that Bo has equipped it with, taking inspiration from the Jazz Kissas in Tokyo.

Customers can buy wine by glass or bottles from Bo's Depot next door, complete with a detailed profile of each wine on the menu written by Bo himself. Customers can also bring their own food into Nero for a $3 charge, either from other restaurants nearby, like Tiger Mama or Tacovore, or from home.

"It's great. You can bring your own food, have a few glasses of wine, and not go to the poorhouse," Bo said.

Nero and the new Bo's Wine Depot have been soft-opening in the Whit for months, but Bo plans a grand opening in late October.

Right now, customers can visit Nero from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays and 6 p.m. to after 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The Whiteaker Location of Bo's Wine Depot is open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Oregon Pinot Noir wins No. 1 on Best Buys list

King Estate's Inscription Pinot Noir has won the No. 1 spot on Wine Enthusiast's Best Buys list — a list that details the best wines to buy in the world that cost $20 or less per bottle.

Wine Enthusiast editors blind-tasted over 23,000 bottles of wine to decide which wines would make the top 100 best buys list. Wines from Italy, France and the U.S. filled the list.

Michael Alberty, a writer for Wine Enthusiast, reviews the Inscription Pinot as "an aromatic rollercoaster." Overall, the Inscription Pinot scored 90 out of 100 on the Wine Enthusiast scale, receiving an "excellent" rating.

"There are so many great wines out there, so to even make the top 100 list is really great, and to be number one is such an honor," said Brent Stone, the Co-CEO at King Estate.

King Estate was certified Organic in 2002 and certified Biodynamic in 2016. Stone thinks the dual certification helps King Estate make authentic wine that truly represents Oregon as a region, especially when it comes to the fruit they use in their Pinot Noir.

"We get away from the idea that you're treating your farm like a factory by treating wine sustainably from the vineyard to the winery," Stone said.

Stone thinks the Inscription Pinot has been so successful because of the high quality of fruit at King Estate, the expertise of the staff and the biodynamic techniques used at the vineyard.

"We let the vineyard express itself in the Inscription Pinot," he said. He also loves that the Inscription Pinot Noir only costs $20 a bottle because it is an approachable price point for more people.

"We can be a lot of people's first experience with an Oregon wine because it's accessible," Stone said.

To purchase the award-winning 2022 Inscription Pinot, or learn more about King Estates Winery, visit their website.

