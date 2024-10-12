After a report surfaced Saturday morning that Oregon star defender Jordan Burch had suffered an injury during Thursday's practice, the senior was seen in street clothes and on crutches during the Ducks ' top-3 showdown against Ohio State.

Burch was listed as "questionable" on the Ducks' availability report before kickoff.

The ESPN report said Burch suffered a non-contact injury to his lower body Thursday in prep for Oregon's top-3 showdown with Ohio State. The senior has five sacks, seven tackles for loss and four deflected passes through five games this season.

Without Burch, the Ducks lose their most talented player and most consistent edge rusher against one of the best offenses in the country in Ohio State.

Alec Dietz covers University of Oregon football, volleyball, women’s basketball and baseball for The Register-Guard. You may reach him at adietz@registerguard.com and you can follow him on X @AlecDietz .

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: What's Oregon DL Jordan Burch's status for Ohio State game?