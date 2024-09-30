Resources for Veterans on display at Lane County's 27th annual Stand Down

Hundreds of local veterans and their families gathered at the Lane County Events Center on Friday morning for "Stand Down," an event that serves as a one-stop shop for veterans' access to necessities and services, including food, clothing, medical care, legal and mental health assistance, and job counseling.

"We're here today to serve our veterans, our heroes, the ones that gave the supreme sacrifice," said Floyd Bard, event coordinator for Lane County Stand Down and a 42-year Veteran of the U.S. Military.

Gates for the event opened at 6 a.m. and veterans were served breakfast in the Wheeler Pavillion before heading to the auditorium to meet with service providers and talk with companies at the job fair. Services also included haircuts, dental and denture services, chiropractic services, eye exams and screenings, and spiritual guidance.

April Barrett, chair of the Veterans Employee Resource Group with the Oregon Department of Human Services, handed out care kits to veterans and their families.

"Recognizing vets and meeting them where they are is critical. They deserve it," Barrett told The Register-Guard. "It's important to me that these men and women aren't forgotten after they serve."

Barrett says care kits meet a basic need, which is to help veterans feel clean. Each kit includes a toothbrush, toothpaste, razor, shave gel, shampoo, soap, deodorant, sunscreen, towelette, tissue practice, ready towel, tissue and socks.

Melisa Andrion is the Community Outreach and Volunteer Coordinator for Lane County's Senior and Disability Services. On Friday, she helped veterans understand services like long-term care, Oregon Health Plan, SNAP benefits, the senior meals program, and more.

In a conversation with The Register-Guard, Andrion says she's looking for volunteers for Lane County's senior meals program at Café 60 and "Meals on Wheels." The organization has seen an increase in service needs since the COVID-19 pandemic and serves an average of 160,000 meals per year to Lane County residents.

"I have a couple hundred volunteers that are pretty active but that's about a drop from 400 before the pandemic and so this year, we've been struggling to find volunteers, especially in our rural communities and with our senior meals program and so it's just been harder to find folks and we're only looking for two hours once a week for folks come and volunteer," Barrett said.

Jennifer Johnson, Assistant Veteran Service Officer for Lane County, was at Friday's event to help Veterans and their families learn how to file claims for service compensation and pension, as well as guide people to the resources they need. She says some of the biggest service needs in the Veteran community include disability compensation, homelessness, mental health, healthcare, and employment.

"I think we could do even more. Lane County is quite large," Johnson said. "It's hard when we're centered in the Eugene-Springfield area. We do outreach to different communities, but I think if we could find the resources, we could actually get to a lot more veterans who are in the rural communities."

Other vendors at the event included Women Veterans Healthcare, the Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program, Roseburg VA Homeless Program and Healthcare, Catholic Community Services, and more. Companies hiring at the job fair included organizations like the Eugene-Springfield Fire Department, Lane County Government, Oregon DMV, and 160 Driving Academy.

Bard says over 150 people, including vendors, volunteered to help out at Friday's event.

"I'm very impressed with our local community on how they support veterans' needs and issues," Bard said. "My thing about this is that first of all, our community needs to stay on the leading edge of supporting the veterans that are homeless and at-risk. You just can't put every veteran into one mold."

If there's one message all service providers at Stand Down have in common, it's encouraging Lane County residents to volunteer and be involved with the Veteran's services community.

"I would love to see more people get involved in helping veterans," Barrett said. "You can do that through employee resource groups, you can do that through local Veteran's Service Organizations. There's all kind of charities as you can see."

To learn more about Veteran's services offered in Lane County, visit the following website URL: www.lanecounty.org/government/countydepartments/healthandhumanservices/humanservicesdivision/veteransservices

Haleigh Kochanski is a breaking news and public safety reporter for The Register-Guard. You may reach her at HKochanski@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Resources for Veterans on display at Lane County's 27th annual Stand Down