    Man arrested for recklessly driving, causing crash that killed an 80-year-old man

    By Haleigh Kochanski, Eugene Register-Guard,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18gjUC_0vnAOpXA00

    A 42-year-old Albany man allegedly responsible for the death of an 80-year-old man following a traffic crash in May was arrested on Friday and charged with DUII, reckless driving and first-degree manslaughter.

    According to a Eugene Police Department news release, officers were dispatched to eastbound Beltline Highway near the River Road exit just before 11:30 p.m. on May 12 after a Dodge Ram truck rear-ended a Cascade Cab Dodge Caravan taxi at high speed.

    A passenger in the taxi, identified as John Davenport, 80, suffered significant injuries from the crash.

    A doctor who happened to be in the area assisted with CPR until Davenport could be transported to a local hospital by ambulance, according to the release. On May 26, Davenport died as a result of his injuries.

    The taxi driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

    Following the conclusion of an investigation conducted by Eugene Police, the driver of the Dodge Ram, identified as 42-year-old Fernando Patricio-Hernandez, was arrested and lodged at the Lane County Jail for DUII, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangerment, Third-Degree Assault, and First-Degree Manslaughter.

    Haleigh Kochanski is a breaking news and public safety reporter for The Register-Guard. You may reach her at HKochanski@gannett.com .

    This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Man arrested for recklessly driving, causing crash that killed an 80-year-old man

    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    BAD4U2
    22h ago
    everybody notice the name of the truck driver? ughhh, is he legal?
    ok
    2d ago
    These people who drive the big trucks think they own the road. They need to drive more carefully and respectfully.
    View all comments
