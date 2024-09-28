A 42-year-old Albany man allegedly responsible for the death of an 80-year-old man following a traffic crash in May was arrested on Friday and charged with DUII, reckless driving and first-degree manslaughter.

According to a Eugene Police Department news release, officers were dispatched to eastbound Beltline Highway near the River Road exit just before 11:30 p.m. on May 12 after a Dodge Ram truck rear-ended a Cascade Cab Dodge Caravan taxi at high speed.

A passenger in the taxi, identified as John Davenport, 80, suffered significant injuries from the crash.

A doctor who happened to be in the area assisted with CPR until Davenport could be transported to a local hospital by ambulance, according to the release. On May 26, Davenport died as a result of his injuries.

The taxi driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

Following the conclusion of an investigation conducted by Eugene Police, the driver of the Dodge Ram, identified as 42-year-old Fernando Patricio-Hernandez, was arrested and lodged at the Lane County Jail for DUII, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangerment, Third-Degree Assault, and First-Degree Manslaughter.

Haleigh Kochanski is a breaking news and public safety reporter for The Register-Guard. You may reach her at HKochanski@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Man arrested for recklessly driving, causing crash that killed an 80-year-old man