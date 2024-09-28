Greenhill Humane Society

Wacky is a bearded dragon full of personality and charisma. He enjoys watching people as they walk by but doesn't like to be picked up.

He is currently undergoing treatment for his skin while at the shelter but is ready to find his home to relax and recover.

He would make a wonderful companion to anyone who is home often and looking for a buddy to spend time with.

Wacky is a 6-year-old reptile whose adoption fee includes a certificate for a free vet exam. If you don't know much about reptiles but still would like to add one to your family, Greenhill can provide you with resources.

Greenhill Humane Society is open seven days a week, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 88530 Green Hill Rd in Eugene. For more information call (541) 689.1503 or visit www.green-hill.org .

Oregon Coast Humane Society

Bronco is a 1-year-old labrador retriever who is built for fun.

According to Elizabeth Thompson, executive director of the Oregon Coast Humane Society, Bronco loves everyone he meets and has the energy to keep up with the most active family.

He arrived at the shelter as a stray who was never claimed, and he's ready to begin his new adventure with you.

To meet Bronco, stop by the shelter at 2840 Rhododendron Drive in Florence, or apply online at oregoncoasthumanesociety.org . Shelter hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Haleigh Kochanski is a breaking news and public safety reporter for The Register-Guard. You may reach her at HKochanski@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: A bearded dragon and Labrador Retriever available for adoption in Lane County