Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Reflector

    Surgical breast oncologist in Clark County treats over 300 breast cancer cases each year

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vpt3t_0wGCESAP00

    Pink Lemonade Project board member and breast surgical oncologist for Compass Oncology, Dr. Toni Storm said she takes care of over 300 breast cancer patients each year at the Vancouver Cancer Center.

    Storm said women in the Pacific Northwest tend to have lower vitamin D levels, and studies show women who are diagnosed with breast cancer are twice as likely to have vitamin D deficiencies.

    “Breast cancer is extremely common. It’s one in eight women. If you’re talking about invasive disease, and if you’re talking about the earliest form of the disease, it’s one in six,” Storm said. “So one in six women will develop breast cancer.”

    As new data comes out, Storm said the age of women being diagnosed with the disease has decreased, leading the American Cancer Society to recommend screening at age 45. She added that being aware of the disease can help prevent worst-possible outcomes, which is why Breast Cancer Awareness Month is so important, Storm said.

    “So when you think about how common this disease is, and you add the fact that it is extremely treatable most of the time, if we’re able to identify it early and being aware of breast cancer, being aware of self-breast exams and being aware of doing your imaging is literally life saving for so many women,” Storm said. “It touches all of us because, even if you haven’t had breast cancer or any cancer yourself, you know somebody who has.”

    She said genetics is also an important aspect to be aware of, as well, even for men.

    “For the dudes, breast cancer, besides affecting all these women, if you’re talking about genetics, men are often silent carriers, so they can give the genes to their children, their daughters and their sons,” Storm said. “Also men get breast cancer as well, especially if they carry a gene, and I would say I take care of about three or four male breast cancers every year.”

    She said not having a family history of breast cancer can be sometimes misleading. Storm added that 85% of women do not carry a gene, but that breast cancer is sporadic.

    With a family history of the disease, it is important to start screenings at an even earlier age, Storm said. She said that every woman should have a clinical exam, depending on their family history, starting at age 30, and they should do self-breast exams starting at age 20. Storm added that she has taken care of many women in their 20s with breast cancer.

    “So not having family history is not protective,” Storm said. “Having a family history just increases your risk dramatically. So, if somebody has a strong family history, and they have first-degree relatives, whether their genetics are positive or not diagnosed with breast cancers at young ages, they should start their mammograms 10 years younger than that first-degree relative.”

    The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends women with average risk to get a mammogram every two years starting at age 40 through age 74, in contrast to the American Cancer Society's recommendation of starting at age 45.

    Storm specializes in oncoplastic surgery, which she described as “pretty cancer surgery.” She said oncoplastic surgery for breast cancer is a relatively newer practice, having become a popular, viable treatment option in the ’90s.

    “I’m a breast surgical oncologist, which means that I cut out cancers and take care of breast disease … and I’m able to bring in a lot of what we call oncoplastics, which just means that we’re able to do pretty cancer surgery or preserve the aesthetic of the breast, maybe even sometimes make the breast cuter,” Storm said. “If somebody’s really droopy, we are able to give them a lift as part of their surgery or maybe they need mastectomies, but we are able to do nipple-sparing mastectomies, skin-sparing mastectomies with reconstruction and offer women the ability to preserve that self esteem.”

    Storm said her patient’s self esteem and satisfaction often isn’t with the outcome of the surgery but with them being able to take part of the decision-making process.

    For more information about breast cancer, go to https://www.cancer.org/cancer/types/breast-cancer.html.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Coastal Storm Grazes Parts of North Carolina & Virginia
    Angry Ben6 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    Florida Housing Market Plummets: Unsold Homes Pile Up Amid Market Forces, New Laws & Hurricanes
    Edmond Thorne4 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida16 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Couple Arrested at Eastport Boat Ramp for Felony Meth Possession
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Gluesenkamp Perez highlights importance of I-5 Bridge Project meeting constituents' needs
    The Reflector8 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy