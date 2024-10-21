Bi-Zi Farms Pumpkin Patch brings smiles to all ages

The Pumpkin Patch and Harvest Festival at Bi-Zi Farms in Brush Prairie, 9504 NE 119th St., will be open Thursday through Sunday this weekend, Oct. 24 through Oct. 27. On Thursday and Friday, the pumpkin patch will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The nighttime corn maze on Friday and Saturday runs 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets must be purchased online at bi-zifarms.com/pumpkin-patch-2020 .