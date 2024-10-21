Open in App
    Bi-Zi Farms Pumpkin Patch brings smiles to all ages

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PvjUU_0wGAfqyq00

    The Pumpkin Patch and Harvest Festival at Bi-Zi Farms in Brush Prairie, 9504 NE 119th St., will be open Thursday through Sunday this weekend, Oct. 24 through Oct. 27. On Thursday and Friday, the pumpkin patch will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The nighttime corn maze on Friday and Saturday runs 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets must be purchased online at bi-zifarms.com/pumpkin-patch-2020 .

    Stephanie Galligan
    1d ago
    some of my favorite childhood memories
