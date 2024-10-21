BG Trick or Treat Trail returns Oct. 31

The Battle Ground Main Street community will continue its tradition of bringing the magic of Halloween to local trick-or-treaters.

The Battle Ground Festivals Association will host its annual Trick or Treat Trail from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Main Street will be the center of the event, stretching from the Wilco parking lot in the Battle Ground Plaza to the Community Center at Fairground Park. Participating businesses will distribute candy to trick-or-treaters, with those taking part displaying a yellow pumpkin in their storefront windows.

Kendra Laratta, owner of Ink Ability, said the event kicks off at 3 p.m. to give parents a head start to bring their children. She looks forward to seeing all the kids dressed up.

“It fills your heart. It's nice to see community involvement and kids out on the street doing something fun,” Laratta said.

This will be the fifth annual Trick or Treat Trail held by the Battle Ground Festival Association. The organization took over after the Battle Ground Chamber of Commerce, its original host, was absorbed by the Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce.

Though the event primarily focuses on Main Street businesses, Laratta said that, since 2018, the association has allowed other businesses to participate.

“Battle Ground has grown quite a lot over the last few years, and there are so many businesses that are not located on Main Street. We came up with the idea to put businesses who aren't on Main [Street] but still wanted to participate and be part of the community [set up] at the Wilco shopping center in the parking lot,” Laratta said.

These spaces are free for businesses, and participants are encouraged to decorate their booths and hand out candy. Interested business owners can message the association via its Facebook page at facebook.com/battlegroundfestivals before Oct. 31 or contact Main Street Floral Company at 360-723-5365.

Additionally, the association will hold its third annual decorated pumpkin contest, open to all ages. Participants can drop off their decorated pumpkins between 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31, at 717 W. Main St., Suite 118. A table will be set up in front of the Main Street Floral Company for registration. Three winners will be chosen — one by a panel of four judges, one by Mayor Troy McCoy and one through a community vote. Each winner will receive a $50 prize.

To ensure safety, Lewis River Rotary Club and Battle Ground Rotary Club volunteers and Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets will assist with street crossings throughout the event.