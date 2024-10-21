Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Reflector

    BG Trick or Treat Trail returns Oct. 31

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cwtHH_0wGAbPUB00

    The Battle Ground Main Street community will continue its tradition of bringing the magic of Halloween to local trick-or-treaters.

    The Battle Ground Festivals Association will host its annual Trick or Treat Trail from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

    Main Street will be the center of the event, stretching from the Wilco parking lot in the Battle Ground Plaza to the Community Center at Fairground Park. Participating businesses will distribute candy to trick-or-treaters, with those taking part displaying a yellow pumpkin in their storefront windows.

    Kendra Laratta, owner of Ink Ability, said the event kicks off at 3 p.m. to give parents a head start to bring their children. She looks forward to seeing all the kids dressed up.

    “It fills your heart. It's nice to see community involvement and kids out on the street doing something fun,” Laratta said.

    This will be the fifth annual Trick or Treat Trail held by the Battle Ground Festival Association. The organization took over after the Battle Ground Chamber of Commerce, its original host, was absorbed by the Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce.

    Though the event primarily focuses on Main Street businesses, Laratta said that, since 2018, the association has allowed other businesses to participate.

    “Battle Ground has grown quite a lot over the last few years, and there are so many businesses that are not located on Main Street. We came up with the idea to put businesses who aren't on Main [Street] but still wanted to participate and be part of the community [set up] at the Wilco shopping center in the parking lot,” Laratta said.

    These spaces are free for businesses, and participants are encouraged to decorate their booths and hand out candy. Interested business owners can message the association via its Facebook page at facebook.com/battlegroundfestivals before Oct. 31 or contact Main Street Floral Company at 360-723-5365.

    Additionally, the association will hold its third annual decorated pumpkin contest, open to all ages. Participants can drop off their decorated pumpkins between 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31, at 717 W. Main St., Suite 118. A table will be set up in front of the Main Street Floral Company for registration. Three winners will be chosen — one by a panel of four judges, one by Mayor Troy McCoy and one through a community vote. Each winner will receive a $50 prize.

    To ensure safety, Lewis River Rotary Club and Battle Ground Rotary Club volunteers and Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets will assist with street crossings throughout the event.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato18 hours ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel22 hours ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena4 days ago
    26-Year-Old Man Turns Himself In for Jackson Murder
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel21 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group9 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Coastal Storm Grazes Parts of North Carolina & Virginia
    Angry Ben6 days ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Florida Housing Market Plummets: Unsold Homes Pile Up Amid Market Forces, New Laws & Hurricanes
    Edmond Thorne4 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Gluesenkamp Perez highlights importance of I-5 Bridge Project meeting constituents' needs
    The Reflector8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy