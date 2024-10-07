Community Calendar

LADY Mad Hatter’s meeting: 11:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 11, Los Pepe’s, 1207 SE Rasmussen Blvd., Battle Ground. Monthly meeting for the Battle Ground Senior Citizens LADY Mad Hatters. Participants are responsible for their own meal cost. Contact Sharon Wodtke, swodtke@comcast.net, for more information.

Woodland Community Library grand opening: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, Woodland Community Library, 411 Lakeshore Drive, Woodland. Celebrate the new library with a ribbon cutting, refreshments, activities and more. Tours of the new library’s facilities will be available throughout the day.

NatureScaping annual plant swap: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, NatureScaping of Southwest Washington, 11000 NE 149th St., Brush Prairie. Browse the plants or bring some of your own for NatureScaping’s annual perennial, bulb and seed swap. Guidelines for bringing plants are available online at naturescaping.org. For more information, email info@naturescaping.org, or call 360-737-1160.

Audubon World Migratory Bird Day celebration: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, McConnell Park, 918 NW 25th Ave., Battle Ground. Celebrate all things avian with a day of bird walks, games, activities and food trucks hosted by the Vancouver Audubon Society. For more information, visit vancouveraudubon.org.

Battle Ground Adopt-a-Highway clean-up day: 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, Battle Ground Community United Methodist Church, 10300 NE 199th St., Battle Ground. Volunteers are invited to meet at the church parking lot for a community litter cleanup along Highway 503 from Northwest Onsdorff Boulevard to Northeast 132 Street. In case of rain, the event will be rescheduled to the following Saturday.

BlackPearl Halloween horse show: 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 13, Clark County Event Center, Jack Giesy Arena, 17402 NE Delfel Road, Ridgefield. Watch or participate in a spooky, two-day horse show hosted by BlackPearl Friesian Dance Troupe. Registration for participants is available online at shorturl.at/pAXu6. For more information, visit blackpearlfriesian.org/events.

BG Community Center senior monthly luncheon: 10:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 14, Battle Ground Community Center, 912 E Main St., Battle Ground. The program will begin at 11:30 a.m., with a luncheon at noon. Contact Sharon Wodtke, swodtke@comcast.net, for more information.

Myths & Truths of the Senior Housing Industry: 1-2 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 15, Battle Ground Community Library, 1207 SE Eighth Way, Battle Ground. Learn about senior housing, including assisted living and adult care homes, from Amanda McCallum from First Choice Advisory Services.

Gifford Pinchot National Forest presentation: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 16, Clark College, Hanna Hall Room, 1933 Fort Vancouver Way, Vancouver. Learn about the old growth forests of Gifford Pinchot from environmental activist Rand Schenck, based on his recent book “Forest Under Siege: The Story of Old Growth after Gifford Pinchot.” To register, email suksdorfia@wnps.org .

Senior Lunch and Learn: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 16, Battle Ground Senior Center, 116 NE Third Ave., Battle Ground. Learn about fall and injury prevention, hosted by Battle Ground Senior Citizens. Sign up by contacting Sharon Wodtke, 360-953-3278.

Silver Buckle Halloween Carnival: 3-5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, Silver Buckle Ranch, 11611 NE 152 Ave., Brush Prairie. Join Silver Buckle Youth Equestrian Center in celebrating Halloween with carnival games, trunk-or-treating, cookie decorating and more. A costume contest will begin at 4:30 p.m. Purchase tickets online at shorturl.at/r06Ge.

“And It Has Pockets! The Battle for Women's Clothing Equality” seminar: 2-3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, Battle Ground Community Library, 1207 SE Eighth Way, Battle Ground. Learn the history of women’s equality in fashion from costume designer Diane Johnston in a seminar hosted by Humanities Washington. Attend in person, or register for online attendance at shorturl.at/Bas9N.

Vancouver Symphony Orchestra Chamber Ensemble: 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 20, First Presbyterian Church, 4300 Main St., Vancouver. The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra will begin its 2024-25 season with a performance featuring compositions by Wolfgang Mozart and Emil Kreuz. The orchestra will include a string quartet, clarinet and horn. Purchase tickets online at vancouversymphony.org.

Sons and Daughters of Italy dinner: 4-7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 20, American Legion Post 176, 14011 NE 20th Ave., Vancouver. Participate in a spaghetti and meatball dinner fundraiser hosted by Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America. Garlic bread and spumoni ice cream will also be available. Tickets are $15 per adult, $10 for children ages 6-12 and free for those 5 and under. Proceeds from the dinner will benefit local and national charities. To purchase tickets, call 360-903-0227.

Prairie High School College and Career Fair: 5-7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 21, Prairie High School Commons, 11311 NE 119th St., Vancouver. Learn about local apprenticeship programs, trade schools, military branches and colleges at the upcoming career fair. There will also be a financial aid workshop from 5:30-6:30 p.m. All students and families, regardless of what school or district they attend, are welcome.

Battle Ground High School Band & Choir concert: 7-9 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 23, Battle Ground High School cafeteria, 300 W. Main St., Battle Ground. Listen to a musical performance by the Battle Ground High School symphonic and jazz bands and the wind ensemble. The high school choir will also perform. Donations to the High School Band Boosters during the event are welcome.

Hockinson Hornet reunion: 1-4 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25, Prairie Tavern, 14925 NE Caples Road, Brush Prairie. Hockinson Middle School alumni who attended from the 1950s to the 1970s are invited to a reunion at Prairie Tavern. For more information, call Viki Abrams at 360-907-4672.

Cedar Creek Grist Mill apple cider pressing: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, Cedar Creek Grist Mill, 43907 NE Grist Mill Road, Woodland. Watch the historic water-powered Cedar Creek Grist Mill press 10,000 pounds of apples into cider while listening to bluegrass music. Kids are welcome to try pressing cider with hand-cranked presses. For more information, visit shorturl.at/lkx8V.

La Center Teen Halloween Party: 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29, La Center Community Library, 1411 NE Lockwood Creek Road, La Center. Teens ages 13 to 18 are invited to the library’s free Halloween party, featuring scary movies, spooky crafts, free pizza and drinks. For more information, visit shorturl.at/qR6py.

Battle Ground Halloween Fright Night: 4-6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31, Battle Ground Community Center, 912 E Main St., Battle Ground. Celebrate Halloween with a family-friendly evening of games, prizes and more hosted by Battle Ground Parks and Recreation. Trunk-or-treat will be held in the eastern parking lot. Volunteers interested in distributing candy or running games may call Parks and Recreation at 360-342-5380.

Dia de los Muertos presentation: 4-6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1, Ridgefield Community Library, 210 N. Main Ave., Ridgefield. Learn the history and traditions of Dia de los Muertos, also known as All Souls Day, from Rebeca Jaramillo. Participants of all ages are welcome to the presentation.

Make a Difference Month tree planting: 9 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Nov. 2, 4300 S. Settler Drive, Ridgefield. Join the City of Ridgefield and Watershed Alliance of Southwest Washington in a tree planting in honor of Make a Difference Month. Volunteers should wear long pants and waterproof shoes and bring snacks and water. Register online at thewatershedalliance.org/events.

Garage & Vintage Mega Sale: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, Clark County Event Center, 17402 NE Delfel Road, Ridgefield. Browse over 600 indoor booths at the Pacific Northwest’s largest garage and vintage sale. Admission is $8 per adult, and parking costs $6. Earlybird admission at 7 a.m. is available for $20. For more information, visit nwgsales.com.

Red Cross Preparedness, hands-only CPR: 10-10:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, La Center Community Library, 1411 NE Lockwood Creek Road, La Center. Participate in an introductory course to CPR with demonstrations and practice hosted in partnership with Red Cross Cascades Region. For more information, visit shorturl.at/sa5o4.

Libby & Flipster audiobook and e-book class: 10-11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 5, La Center Community Library, 1411 NE Lockwood Creek Road, La Center. Learn how to access free audiobooks and e-books through the Libby and Flipster applications with a Fort Vancouver Regional Libraries card. Library staff will be available to assist with using the apps.

Northwest Justice Project presentation: 6-7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 6, Battle Ground Community Library, 1207 SE Eighth Way, Battle Ground. Learn about the Northwest PJustice Project, the state’s largest publicly funded legal aid program. The organization provides legal aid and representation for low-income individuals. For more information, visit nwjustice.org.

36th Annual Lough Legacy Veterans Day Parade: 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 11, Fort Vancouver National Historic Site, 1001 E. Fifth St., Vancouver. Honor and celebrate the sacrifices made by U.S. veterans during the annual parade. Parade registration is available online until Nov. 1 at shorturl.at/kfhpo. For more information, visit thehistorictrust.org/lough-legacy-veterans-parade.