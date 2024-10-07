Open in App
    United Methodist Church to host pumpkin contest for LGBTQ+ students

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ly9P0_0vy1Z9Wv00

    LGBTQ+ students, allies and other community members are invited to join a pumpkin-decorating contest from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Battle Ground Community United Methodist Church, 10300 NE 199th St., Battle Ground.

    The “Gourd Glow: A Carving and Decorating Contest” event will focus on student participants from Gender-Sexuality Alliance (GSA) groups. Community members are encouraged to attend and help foster a sense of belonging among the youth, a press release by Battle Ground Community United Methodist Church (BGCUMC) stated.

    Decorating supplies will be provided at the event, the press release stated.

    Participants must RSVP by Monday, Oct. 21, by contacting BGCUMC media and office manager Michael Kidowski at 360-687-2542 or BGCUMC@gmail.com to ensure enough supplies are available for participants. BGCUMC is hosting the event in collaboration with Called2Love and its Social Justice Team, the release stated.

    Judges will award prizes to pumpkins and gourds across four categories: Most Creative, Scariest, Best of School and Most Diverse Team, the release stated.

    To learn more about BGCUMC, visit battlegroundumc.com.

