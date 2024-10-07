Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Reflector

    Woodland community paves way for Columbia Elementary's new running track

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jJVHM_0vy1X7pt00

    After a year of tireless community efforts, more than 300 students at Columbia Elementary now have access to a new, durable running track, thanks to the hard work and generosity of local families, businesses and the Woodland Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA).

    Before its installation, Columbia Elementary was the only school in the Woodland Public School District without a designated outdoor running track. Katie Murdock, a Woodland PTSA board member, spearheaded the initial fundraising last year, raising roughly $800 through a GoFundMe. Ryan’s Excavation and Trucking helped install a temporary gravel track in April, providing a much-needed space for students to run and play.

    Kellie Tooley, who took over fundraising efforts last year, continued pushing for a more permanent solution. The goal: a durable asphalt track that would stand the test of time and ensure accessibility for all students.

    “Kids aren’t allowed to run on the blacktop [pavement],” Tooley explained. “It’s so wet here in the Northwest that it rains all the time, and our grassy field where kids are allowed to run is always wet. … We just [wanted] kids to have somewhere they could run at school, somewhere they could go to get their energy out, get their wiggles out.”

    Tooley and the Woodland PTSA set out to fundraise for an asphalt track, which would cost upward of $25,000. Through an array of community donations and fundraisers, they collected $14,500 — far short of what was needed.

    Things changed after Tooley presented the project during a Port of Woodland meeting, where a representative from Granite Construction took notice. The company ultimately agreed to complete the project for the amount the PTSA had raised. Granite Construction’s quote was nearly $28,000, though the company cut the cost nearly in half.

    “They didn’t ask us for a dime more than what we had raised,” Tooley said. “They came in, and they just really made it happen for our school. … The whole town coming together and donating in one way or another has really proven what a strong community Woodland is and how much we truly care about our children and their needs,” Tooley said.

    Contributions came from across the community. Perlo Construction donated $5,000; the Bjur family gave $2,500; and Burris Creek Mini Storage and the Colf Family Foundation each contributed $1,000. Local families also played key roles, with the Rychel family providing the gravel for the initial track and Ryan’s Excavation and Trucking donating time and equipment. The rest of the funds were raised through proceeds from community efforts including raffle baskets sent to local businesses.

    On Sept. 5, the new asphalt track officially opened, much to the excitement of the students, parents and staff at Columbia Elementary. During a Sept. 25 ribbon-cutting ceremony, Principal David Starkey noted how quickly students embraced the new track, running up and down the freshly paved surface. Tooley expressed her joy at seeing the project come together.

    “For us to be able to come together as a community and give the school what they needed — another outlet for their kids to be able to run and be happy and be able to do so without getting wet and muddy — has just been a really good feeling and knowing that it’s benefiting 350 students at Columbia [Elementary],” Tooley said.

    The new asphalt track is 4 feet wide and covers 7,318 square feet and is expected to last roughly 30 years.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News23 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today6 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida3 days ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post18 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz4 hours ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena4 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA11 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen4 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt1 day ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch6 days ago
    Elk Fire destroys 2 homes, swells to 62,000 acres
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Letter to the Editor: Words in MGP ad triggering to viewer
    The Reflector2 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Judge backs feds in Wyoming black-footed ferret reintroduction dispute
    WyoFile29 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy