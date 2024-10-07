Woodland community paves way for Columbia Elementary's new running track

After a year of tireless community efforts, more than 300 students at Columbia Elementary now have access to a new, durable running track, thanks to the hard work and generosity of local families, businesses and the Woodland Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA).

Before its installation, Columbia Elementary was the only school in the Woodland Public School District without a designated outdoor running track. Katie Murdock, a Woodland PTSA board member, spearheaded the initial fundraising last year, raising roughly $800 through a GoFundMe. Ryan’s Excavation and Trucking helped install a temporary gravel track in April, providing a much-needed space for students to run and play.

Kellie Tooley, who took over fundraising efforts last year, continued pushing for a more permanent solution. The goal: a durable asphalt track that would stand the test of time and ensure accessibility for all students.

“Kids aren’t allowed to run on the blacktop [pavement],” Tooley explained. “It’s so wet here in the Northwest that it rains all the time, and our grassy field where kids are allowed to run is always wet. … We just [wanted] kids to have somewhere they could run at school, somewhere they could go to get their energy out, get their wiggles out.”

Tooley and the Woodland PTSA set out to fundraise for an asphalt track, which would cost upward of $25,000. Through an array of community donations and fundraisers, they collected $14,500 — far short of what was needed.

Things changed after Tooley presented the project during a Port of Woodland meeting, where a representative from Granite Construction took notice. The company ultimately agreed to complete the project for the amount the PTSA had raised. Granite Construction’s quote was nearly $28,000, though the company cut the cost nearly in half.

“They didn’t ask us for a dime more than what we had raised,” Tooley said. “They came in, and they just really made it happen for our school. … The whole town coming together and donating in one way or another has really proven what a strong community Woodland is and how much we truly care about our children and their needs,” Tooley said.

Contributions came from across the community. Perlo Construction donated $5,000; the Bjur family gave $2,500; and Burris Creek Mini Storage and the Colf Family Foundation each contributed $1,000. Local families also played key roles, with the Rychel family providing the gravel for the initial track and Ryan’s Excavation and Trucking donating time and equipment. The rest of the funds were raised through proceeds from community efforts including raffle baskets sent to local businesses.

On Sept. 5, the new asphalt track officially opened, much to the excitement of the students, parents and staff at Columbia Elementary. During a Sept. 25 ribbon-cutting ceremony, Principal David Starkey noted how quickly students embraced the new track, running up and down the freshly paved surface. Tooley expressed her joy at seeing the project come together.

“For us to be able to come together as a community and give the school what they needed — another outlet for their kids to be able to run and be happy and be able to do so without getting wet and muddy — has just been a really good feeling and knowing that it’s benefiting 350 students at Columbia [Elementary],” Tooley said.

The new asphalt track is 4 feet wide and covers 7,318 square feet and is expected to last roughly 30 years.