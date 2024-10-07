Clark County encourages residents to properly dispose of fallen leaves

Clark County is reminding residents to properly dispose of their fallen leaves as cooler temperatures usher in the arrival of autumn.

Residents should avoid raking or blowing leaves into the streets. Fallen leaves on the streets can clog drains, create areas of standing water and pose hazardous obstacles for pedestrians and bicyclists, a Clark County news release stated.

Disposal of leaves in landfills is also discouraged, as the nutrient-dense leaves rot and create methane and other toxic greenhouse gasses, the news release stated.

Fallen leaves should instead be disposed of within the curbside yard debris bin, organics cart or within the resident’s backyard as compost. Fallen leaves may also be left on lawns, where they create a natural mulch to suppress weed growth and support pollinators, the news release stated.

Residents may also dispose of leaves through the free Fall Leaf Coupon program provided by Clark County Public Works and the city of Vancouver Public Works. Coupons are available online at clarkgreenneighbors.org/leaf-disposal.

With a coupon, residents can drop off up to 5 cubic yards of leaves at one of the designated sites below through Dec. 31:

• H&H Wood Recyclers: 7 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturdays; 9 a.m.- 4 p.m., Sundays, 8401 NE 117 Ave., Vancouver

• West Vancouver Material Recovery: 6 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturdays, 6601 NW Old Lower River Road, Vancouver

• McFarlane’s Bark: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sundays, 8806 NE 117th Ave., Vancouver

• Triangle Resources: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, 612 SE Union St., Camas