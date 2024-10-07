Letter to the Editor: Words in MGP ad triggering to viewer

I’m not one to jump into the political fray, but my experience this morning drives me to it. I was playing something for my kids off of YouTube. An unskippable ad came up for Marie Perez. I’m not even sure these words can be published. In front of my kids, the ad began with describing child r*** and ended with a swear word. Unexpected, but thanks Marie for being yet one more entity I need to be wary about around my kids.

Who in the world thought this ad was a good idea? It seriously makes me question Marie’s sane decision-making skills. Maybe now Marie can broadcast an ad apologizing to all the parents who had these ugly words introduced to their children by her.

Jessica Resendiz

Battle Ground