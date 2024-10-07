Commentary: Chance encounters with 'treasure people' can create an impact

Chance encounters with people who are soul-stirring happen all the time.

I walked into Safeway one morning and headed straight for the bakery to the bagel section. I put my favorite bagel, cinnamon raisin, in a bakery bag and was about to leave when I had a chance encounter with a delightful young man.

He was looking in the doughnut case pondering what doughnut to pick. I was intrigued by the passion of his search. He looked at me and said, “Hi, my name is Danny, but you can call me Dan. I like the way you’re dressed.”

I said, “Thank you, Dan. My name is Richard.”

I turned to leave, wishing him a good day. He then said to me, “I like dressing up, too. My mom tells me I look handsome when I dress up. I think I look handsome, too.”

I said, “I am sure you do look handsome.”

With his one doughnut in hand, he turned and was walking away, but before he did, he turned back and said, “It was nice to meet you, Richard. I hope you have a wonderful day today.”

I said, “Nice to meet you too, Dan.” I wished him a wonderful day as well.

That 30-second encounter made me smile all day as I thought about Dan. I may or may not ever see Dan again, but that brief encounter started my day off in a positive and wonderful way. I truly experienced joy from our very brief conversation. It was not only what he said, but his lovely spirit that I found enlivening.

I have had many chance encounters over the years with what I call treasure people. Treasure people are the hidden gems in our world who give us unexpected joy. It was because of the chance encounter with Dan I forgot about my own troubles and frustrations. I am convinced the good vibes I felt from this brief encounter reverberated to others I encountered that day.

These encounters with treasure people are uncomplicated and unexpected. Because they are exactly that, encounters like these are wonder-filled, restorative moments in time that you remember and carry with you. Others have called treasure people “everyday angels.” They are indeed that, too.

When we have these heartfelt human connections, it renews our faith and hope in humanity. My encounter with Dan was a fortuitous event, not planned or scripted, but nonetheless inspiring. In the resplendent narrative of our lives, these unexpected encounters often script the most transformative chapters.

We must be open and fully embrace the unexpected richness of these encounters. I recall I read somewhere “the most significant changes often stem from seemingly insignificant moments.” This is so true.

I have also had the privilege of seeing these events unfolding in grocery stores, in restaurants and at sporting events. Treasure people have an inner light that makes the world brighter by just being here. Other treasure people might not seem astonishing on the outside, but what makes them wondrous is the things they do.

These types of treasure people go through life seeking ways they can make the world a better place with not even a hint or expectation of ever receiving pay back. I want to say thank you to all the treasure people I have watched and encountered over the years. Thank you for sharing your heart and guiding light with others who may have lost their way. Thank you for being unapologetically you. What you say and do may not seem significant to you, but to others you have transformed their world.

As I pondered the wonderment of these people, I concluded that kindness is addictive. It makes us feel good to be kind and to say kind things. Do you think you or I can be a treasure person to someone?

I think we can. Opportunities are all around us. That is, if we are open to them.

How about you and I make a deal to be a treasure person to someone today. Are you up for that? We can do this by a simple smile, gesture or kind word. Who knows we may change someone’s day. Or even their lives. Wouldn’t that be amazing?

•••

Richard Stride is the current CEO of Cascade Community Healthcare. He can be reached at docrs53@gmail.com.