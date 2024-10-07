Open in App
    • The Reflector

    Coverage Zone Football Scores

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34bJRA_0vxuIlSC00

    Post Falls Trojans 45, Battle Ground Tigers 6

    Prairie Falcons 36, Mountain View Thunder 33

    Woodland Beavers 34, Hockinson Hawks 31

    Ridgefield Spudders 21, Washougal Panthers 0

    La Center Wildcats 48, Castle Rock Rockets 13

