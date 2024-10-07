Letter to the Editor: Oneil understands role of Clark Public Utilities commissioner

Editor,

James Oneil gets my vote for Clark Public Utilities commissioner. A longtime Clark County resident, business owner and involved community member, O’Neil understands the role of commissioner in a changing Northwest energy industry environment. Among his top priorities is providing reliable utility service at the lowest possible cost to ratepayers. Endorsed by a diverse group of elected leaders and organizations, Oneil offers the collaborative leadership needed at the utility. His opponent is an industry insider with no record of community engagement.

Julia Anderson

Woodland