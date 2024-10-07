Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Reflector

    Ridgefield Garden Club begins native planting at Davis Park

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MAgOY_0vxsjrFx00

    The Ridgefield Garden Club returned to its roots Tuesday, Oct. 1, as members teamed up with the City of Ridgefield to plant native flowers, shrubs and ferns in the flower bed surrounding the Davis Park sign.

    This initiative is part of a larger project to replace non-native plants with native species, which are easier to maintain and attract local pollinators due to their adaptation to the region’s climate.

    The club will maintain the plants for two years to help them establish, after which the city will take over care. Ridgefield Parks Manager Corey Crownhart expressed his enthusiasm about working with community members dedicated to the city’s parks. He noted the Ridgefield Garden Club’s long-standing connection to Davis Park, which was originally donated to the city by the club in 1963.

    “One of the benefits I see from a project like this is not only the ecological impact but also the social impact,” Crownhart said. “Having residents not only come and enjoy their parks but play a role in shaping them really helps the overall community. It supports positive public health, fosters community connections, reduces vandalism and builds the community pride that is so essential to Ridgefield’s culture.”

    The club has arranged roughly 20 native plant species around the Davis Park sign, ensuring each receives the proper amount of sunlight. The flower beds are designed to bloom with different by nospecies throughout spring, summer and fall, providing continuous support for pollinators.

    The second flowerbed, which borders North Main Avenue, will replace non-native plants with 12 species of native flora, including Oregon sunshine, Camas and Douglas Aster — all of which are popular with pollinating insects. The existing dogwood trees and Oregon grape plants will remain, ensuring the flowerbed retains some of its established structure while also supporting more local wildlife. The plant replacement process is scheduled for mid-October.

    The plant and maintenance costs are fully covered by the Ridgefield Garden Club. Last year, the club received over $5,000 in donations from the community solely for native plant initiatives. Once the city takes over maintenance, costs are expected to decrease. Since these plants are well adapted to the local climate, they will reduce the need for regular watering and maintenance. The current non-native flower beds require 30 to 40 hours annually. Crownhart estimates the city could save between $2,000 and $3,000 per year in staff expenditures once the native plants take root.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Surprise Location Revealed For Major New In-N-Out Burger in Oregon
    Joel Eisenberg6 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel21 hours ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Why Your Cat Chooses to Sleep Near You
    Vision Pet Care11 days ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson4 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza5 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile7 days ago
    A ‘favorable’ forecast after Elk Fire grows to 73,000 acres
    WyoFile1 day ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza17 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Matthew Mindler: 3 Years After His Tragic Death by Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Judge backs feds in Wyoming black-footed ferret reintroduction dispute
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker6 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Never Ignore These Red Flags At A Seafood Restaurant
    chowhound.com2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy