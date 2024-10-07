Ridgefield Garden Club begins native planting at Davis Park

The Ridgefield Garden Club returned to its roots Tuesday, Oct. 1, as members teamed up with the City of Ridgefield to plant native flowers, shrubs and ferns in the flower bed surrounding the Davis Park sign.

This initiative is part of a larger project to replace non-native plants with native species, which are easier to maintain and attract local pollinators due to their adaptation to the region’s climate.

The club will maintain the plants for two years to help them establish, after which the city will take over care. Ridgefield Parks Manager Corey Crownhart expressed his enthusiasm about working with community members dedicated to the city’s parks. He noted the Ridgefield Garden Club’s long-standing connection to Davis Park, which was originally donated to the city by the club in 1963.

“One of the benefits I see from a project like this is not only the ecological impact but also the social impact,” Crownhart said. “Having residents not only come and enjoy their parks but play a role in shaping them really helps the overall community. It supports positive public health, fosters community connections, reduces vandalism and builds the community pride that is so essential to Ridgefield’s culture.”

The club has arranged roughly 20 native plant species around the Davis Park sign, ensuring each receives the proper amount of sunlight. The flower beds are designed to bloom with different by nospecies throughout spring, summer and fall, providing continuous support for pollinators.

The second flowerbed, which borders North Main Avenue, will replace non-native plants with 12 species of native flora, including Oregon sunshine, Camas and Douglas Aster — all of which are popular with pollinating insects. The existing dogwood trees and Oregon grape plants will remain, ensuring the flowerbed retains some of its established structure while also supporting more local wildlife. The plant replacement process is scheduled for mid-October.

The plant and maintenance costs are fully covered by the Ridgefield Garden Club. Last year, the club received over $5,000 in donations from the community solely for native plant initiatives. Once the city takes over maintenance, costs are expected to decrease. Since these plants are well adapted to the local climate, they will reduce the need for regular watering and maintenance. The current non-native flower beds require 30 to 40 hours annually. Crownhart estimates the city could save between $2,000 and $3,000 per year in staff expenditures once the native plants take root.