County begins repair work on six railroad bridges

Clark County Public Works contractors have begun repairs on six bridges along the Chelatchie Prairie Railroad to address damaged or missing timber elements, including piles, posts and braces.

The six bridges under repair are bridge 6 (Curtin Creek), bridge 12 (Salmon Creek), bridge 18 (unnamed creek) near Northeast 259th Street, bridge 20 (Basket Creek), bridge 23 (East Fork Lewis River) and bridge 25 (Yacolt Creek).

Work has already begun on bridge 12, located in the Gordy Jolma Family Natural Area. The contractors may temporarily block the trail or pass through with slight delays. Repair work for all six bridges is expected to conclude in mid-December.

Readers can learn more by visiting clark.wa.gov/public-works/railroad-projects.