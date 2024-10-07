Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Reflector

    County begins repair work on six railroad bridges

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17qhhg_0vxsjKZK00

    Clark County Public Works contractors have begun repairs on six bridges along the Chelatchie Prairie Railroad to address damaged or missing timber elements, including piles, posts and braces.

    The six bridges under repair are bridge 6 (Curtin Creek), bridge 12 (Salmon Creek), bridge 18 (unnamed creek) near Northeast 259th Street, bridge 20 (Basket Creek), bridge 23 (East Fork Lewis River) and bridge 25 (Yacolt Creek).

    Work has already begun on bridge 12, located in the Gordy Jolma Family Natural Area. The contractors may temporarily block the trail or pass through with slight delays. Repair work for all six bridges is expected to conclude in mid-December.

    Readers can learn more by visiting clark.wa.gov/public-works/railroad-projects.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    John citizen
    17h ago
    mid December, 2045
    Jim Book
    21h ago
    Why isn't the railroad doing the maintenance, unless it's owned by the public.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel21 hours ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena3 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza5 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile7 days ago
    A ‘favorable’ forecast after Elk Fire grows to 73,000 acres
    WyoFile1 day ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post14 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Judge backs feds in Wyoming black-footed ferret reintroduction dispute
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker6 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Order your free at-home COVID-19 tests now from federal government — here’s how
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Florida Property Owner Faces Foreclosure Auction After $17.3 Million Court Defeat
    Akeena12 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy