    • The Reflector

    World Migratory Bird Day celebration set for McConnell Park

    1 days ago

    

    Battle Ground residents can soon learn about local bird conservation efforts at McConnell Park as Vancouver Audubon is set to host its first-ever World Migratory Bird Day celebration.

    The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12. The event, located at 918 NW 25th Ave., Battle Ground, is free and open to the public.

    Founded in 1975, Vancouver Audubon is the local chapter of the National Audubon Society, dedicated to protecting birds and their habitats through advocacy, conservation and education. The chapter is currently working with the City of Vancouver as it develops its Green Building Policy, which will establish goals to protect the city’s ecological environment as part of a 20-year growth plan.

    Becky Boley, community outreach coordinator for the organization, noted that the event will be a great way for Battle Ground residents to get involved in local conservation efforts and learn about volunteer opportunities.

    “Part of our work is to monitor and provide support as necessary, whether it’s working on a [project] or supporting efforts advocating for the protection of birds and habitats,” Boley said. “That might be on the local, state or even national level.”

    Several activities are planned to make this celebration engaging for attendees of all ages. A highlight will be the “Migration Game,” where participants assume the roles of different migratory bird species, navigating various challenges they might face during migration. The game is designed to be both fun and educational.

    For those who enjoy hands-on activities, the event will offer a birdhouse-building workshop, with materials donated by PARR Lumber. Children can also test their birdwatching skills with a booth featuring binoculars and birdwatching tips. Guided bird walks from McConnell Park to nearby Marshall Community Park will give guests a chance to spot local birds, such as golden-crowned sparrows and mallards, while learning more about bird species that frequent the area.

    “Volunteers can talk about birds that we all see every day [including] golden-crowned sparrows, which are coming in right now,” Boley said. “By the time you get to the park, then there’s some ducks in the pond and some of them are gonna be mallards, and some of them might be other [birds] that are migrating.”

    The event will also provide information on Vancouver Audubon’s Young Birders Club, which offers field trips and educational opportunities for students in sixth through 12th grades interested in birding and conservation.

    Other local organizations will participate, including the Battle Ground Lions Club, which will discuss its park conservation work. Dark Skies Northwest, a chapter of Dark Sky International, dedicated to combating light pollution, will attend. The Suksdorfia Stewards, part of the Washington Native Plant Society, will also participate in the event.

    For more information about Vancouver Audubon or to donate, visit vancouveraudubon.org.

