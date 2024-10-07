Woodland seeks 2025 Comprehensive Plan survey responses

The City of Woodland is seeking responses to its 2025 Comprehensive Plan survey. Responses will help inform the City Council as it moves towards updating its Comprehensive Plan by Dec. 31, 2025.

The Comprehensive Plan update, required by Washginton’s Growth Management Act, will address the increased need for housing and climate planning for projected population growth over the next 20 years, a news release by the City of Woodland stated.

Residents may answer several questions in the city survey related to their opinion on Woodland and what would improve the city. The survey is available online at shorturl.at/wSyob.