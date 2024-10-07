La Center celebrates local business community

On Saturday, Sept. 21, the City of La Center hosted a block party at Heritage Center to celebrate the one-year anniversaries of Willow and Fern Boutique, Living Well Therapeutics and Le Petit Spa. Also in attendance were business owners from Seedy Cards, All Ways Well, Blissed Wellness and Raven Hair Studio.

“Starting and growing a small business is a journey filled with excitement and challenges. It’s a path that presents both opportunities and obstacles but with the right strategies in place and the support of our community endorsing your establishments, the chances of

success can be significantly enhanced,” La Center Mayor Tom Strobehn said in a speech. “Congratulations and thank you for bringing your business to our community.”