    City of Battle Ground eyes westward expansion with 20-year comprehensive plan in mind

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21ciZR_0vxrE5EU00

    Battle Ground community members may start to see big changes on the west side of the city as officials plan for future growth there.

    The change of scenery on the westside from a current rural state to new development, both residential and commercial, are all part of the city’s plan for growth, Planning Supervisor Sam Crummett said.

    “Our city, like most other cities, plans for a 20-year horizon for several things, which is why it’s comprehensive,” Crummett said. “Parks, housing, jobs, transportation, water, sewer, all the different components that go into a city we plan for, and specifically we’re planning for growth.”

    The City of Battle Ground currently has an existing comprehensive plan that was adopted in 2016, but officials are required under the Washington state Growth Management Act to update the plan by June 30, 2025.

    “Battle Ground is growing,” Crummett said. “We anticipate growing to 37,217 people by 2045.”

    At the 2020 census, the population of Battle Ground sat at 20,864. The World Population Review website 2024 estimates that number is more like 22,758. In the urban growth boundary, Crummett said the population is expected to grow by 12,744 people in the next 20 years. He added that the urban growth boundary will eventually become city limits at the time of annexation.

    City officials may adjust the urban growth boundary to include swapping land near Meadow Glade for land in the Dollars Corner area to accommodate for needed job growth.

    Along with the possibility of Dollars Corner being added into the urban growth boundary in favor of job development, currently in city limits, land near the intersection of state Route 502 and Northeast 92nd Avenue is zoned commercial and light industrial.

    “We’ve got sufficient capacity for housing for 20 years, but we need more capacity for job growth,” Crummett said. “We’ve done a major study that looked at the best areas where we can accommodate that job growth, and it’s been along that state Route 502 corridor is where we think that’s the best location.”

    Crummett said the city is planning for 9,249 new jobs in the next 20 years.

    Along with those areas planned for job growth, population growth may occur as the city needs to accommodate 6,979 more housing units to accommodate the expected population growth, Crummett said.

    Currently, looking west, a couple of residential developments are in the preliminary phases, the proposed 198-lot Mill Creek Subdivision south of state Route 502 and the Northeast 92nd Avenue. To the north, the proposed Lingel subdivision would also be 198 lots, according to plans.

    jack darby
    1d ago
    they should help to get a new food bank building. so many new people every week
    Valerie Trimmer ward
    1d ago
    omg this little town at one time turning way into a big city!!!Sad.hapoy where I grew up on a farm is still little (Amboy 😍
