    Ridgefield School District seeks donations to send students to Cispus Outdoor School

    3 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wefJN_0voZ49JE00

    Ridgefield School District fifth grade students will soon attend Cispus Outdoor School in Randle for a week of outdoor learning in October. This year, the school district is seeking donations to fund trip costs.

    Donations will help cover trip costs for students who may be unable to attend without financial assistance, a Ridgefield School District press release stated.

    During the trip, students receive hands-on learning in nature to promote teamwork, resilience and a deeper connection to the environment. The tradition has been in place since 1969, the news release stated.

    Donations for the trip may be made online at wa-ridgefield-lite.intouchreceipting.com. Donors must select Sunset Ridge Intermediate School and SRIS Cispus Donation from the menu.

    Comments / 3
    Churchman
    2d ago
    THINK!?? FOLKS!?? THIS IS THE DAM FIRST!!?? This is up the the parents tomake UP the difference!! Look?? The ONLYREASON THESE 5th grade teacher's wantALL the students to go?? Is because THOSETEACHERS DON'T want the students tostay in school that week!!
    byee
    3d ago
    hell no.
    
