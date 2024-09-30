Community Calendar

Pomeroy Pumpkin Lane: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays, October, Pomeroy Farm, 20902 NE Lucia Falls Road, Yacolt. Enjoy fall on the farm with hayrides, farm animals, pumpkins and more. For more information and admission prices, visit pomeroyfarm.org/pumpkin-lane.

Dawning Day Farm Garden pumpkin patch: 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday-Friday, October. Participate in fall activities with a pumpkin patch, corn maze and more. There is no entrance fee. Pumpkins are charged per pound. Corn maze tickets are $10 for ages 14 and older, $8 for ages 6-13 and free for those under 5. Night corn maze entry is available from 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information, visit shorturl.at/DfYU3 or call 360-953-1758.

Daughters of the Pioneers meeting: 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, Salmon Creek United Methodist Church, St. Paul Room, 12217 NE Highway 99, Vancouver. Join the Daughter of the Pioneers for a presentation featuring guest speaker Sammuel Hawkins, executive director of the Historic Music Preservation Project and impresario of the Ne Plus Ultra Jazz Orchestra. Attendees are invited to bring their lunch at 12:30 p.m. for group social time. For more information, contact Pepper Kim at 360-901-0176.

Battle Ground Education Foundation Dinner and Auction: 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, Battle Ground Community Center, 912 E. Main St., Battle Ground. Support the Battle Ground Education Foundation by purchasing dinner tickets and participating in the live auction during its annual benefit dinner. Proceeds will fund local programs, such as the Family and Community Resource Center. An online silent auction will also be held Oct. 3-6. To purchase tickets, visit bgef.ejoinme.org/Tickets24.

Country Gospel Praise Boyd Johnson appreciation: 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, Meadow Glade Church, 11001 NE 189th St., Battle Ground. Country Gospel Praise will host an appreciation event featuring music for community member Boyd Johnson, a cowboy poet and board member of the Clark County Fair for the past 50 years.

Ridgefield Garden Club native plant sale: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, Davis Park, 337-411 N. Third Ave., Ridgefield. Browse hardy native plants during the Ridgefield Garden Club sale. Members will be available throughout the sale to help shoppers choose plants. For more information, email ridgefieldgardeners@gmail.com.

Friends of Ridgefield Community Library Fall Used Book Sale: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, Ridgefield Community Library, 210 N. Main Ave., Ridgefield. The public is invited to “check out” the wide selection of hardcover and paperback non-fiction, fiction, children’s books, puzzles and more at the Ridgefield Community Library. Proceeds from the sale benefit a variety of programs and events at the library. For more information, contact Friends President Jeanne Androvich at 808-276-7088.

Dozer Day: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, Clark County Event Center Fairgrounds, 17402 NE Delfel Road, Ridgefield. Learn about heavy construction machinery at Dozer Day, presented by The Nutter Foundation. Family-friendly activities, including a tire crawl and kids dig, will be available throughout the day. To purchase tickets, visit vancouver.dozerday.org.

BirdFest & Bluegrass Festival: 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, Ridgefield Waterfront, Mill Street, Ridgefield. Celebrate all things avian during the 25th annual BirdFest & Bluegrass Festival in downtown Ridgefield. Attendees must park at Ridgefield Waterfront to be shuttled to the National Wildlife Refuge and downtown for the festival. Attractions will include bluegrass performances, local vendors and guided refuge tours. For more information, visit ridgefieldfriends.org/birdfest-bluegrass.

Mt. Valley Grange No. 79 Booster Day: 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, Mt. Valley Grange No. 79, 40107 NE 221 Ave., Amboy. Learn about Mt. Valley Grange’s work within the Amboy community during its annual Booster Day/Open House. Grange membership awards and a Community Citizen’s Award to North Clark Historical Museum will be presented at the event. For more information, email grangemtvalley79@gmail.com.

Breast cancer survivors dragon boat class: 1-3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 6, Vancouver Lake Club, 8612 NW Erwin O Rieger Memorial Highway, Vancouver. Breast cancer survivors are invited to try paddling a dragon boat with Catch-22, a Vancouver-based boating team with a breast cancer division. Free registration is available online at shorturl.at/Bccsh. For more information, email Catch22BCS@gmail.com.

BG Lions Dinner in the Dark: 6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 10, Battle Ground Community Center, 912 E. Main St., Battle Ground. Experience eating dinner as a visually impaired person on World Sight Day during an event hosted by the Battle Ground and Camas Lions clubs. Proceeds from the dinner will benefit Leader Dogs for the Blind. Purchase tickets online at shorturl.at/YcaYu.

LADY Mad Hatter’s meeting: 11:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 11, Los Pepe’s, 1207 SE Rasmussen Blvd., Battle Ground. Monthly meeting for the Battle Ground Senior Citizens LADY Mad Hatters. Participants are responsible for their own meal cost. Contact Sharon Wodtke, swodtke@comcast.net, for more information.

Woodland Community Library grand opening: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, Woodland Community Library, 411 Lakeshore Drive, Woodland. Celebrate the new library with a ribbon cutting, refreshments, activities and more. Tours of the new library’s facilities will be available throughout the day.

NatureScaping annual plant swap: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, NatureScaping of Southwest Washington, 11000 NE 149th St., Brush Prairie. Browse the plants, or bring some of your own, for NatureScaping’s annual perennial, bulb and seed swap. Guidelines for bringing plants are available online at naturescaping.org. For more information, email info@naturescaping.org, or call 360-737-1160.

Audubon World Migratory Bird Day celebration: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, McConnell Park, 918 NW 25th Ave., Battle Ground. Celebrate all things avian with a day of bird walks, games, activities and food trucks hosted by the Vancouver Audubon Society. For more information, visit vancouveraudubon.org.

Battle Ground Adopt-a-Highway clean-up day: 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, Battle Ground Community United Methodist Church, 10300 NE 199th St., Battle Ground. Volunteers are invited to meet at the church parking lot for a community litter cleanup along Highway 503 from Northwest Onsdorff Boulevard to Northeast 132 Street. In case of rain, the event will be rescheduled to the following Saturday.

BlackPearl Halloween horse show: 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 13, Clark County Event Center, Jack Giesy Arena, 17402 NE Delfel Road, Ridgefield. Watch or participate in a spooky, two-day horse show hosted by BlackPearl Friesian Dance Troupe. Classes Registration for participants is available online at shorturl.at/pAXu6. For more information, visit blackpearlfriesian.org/events.

BG Community Center senior monthly luncheon: 10:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 14, Battle Ground Community Center, 912 E Main St., Battle Ground. The program will begin at 11:30 a.m., with a luncheon at noon. Contact Sharon Wodtke, swodtke@comcast.net, for more information.

Gifford Pinchot National Forest presentation: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 16, Clark College, Hanna Hall Room, 1933 Fort Vancouver Way, Vancouver. Learn about the old growth forests of Gifford Pinchot from environmental activist Rand Schenck, based on his recent book “Forest Under Siege: The Story of Old Growth after Gifford Pinchot.” To register, email suksdorfia@wnps.org.